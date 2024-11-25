Trump pledged 25 per cent tariff on Canadian products until border issues solved

Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming in to the United States from Canada and Mexico. Here, president-elect Donald Trump arrives before the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Boca Chica, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted November 25, 2024 7:38 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2024 8:12 pm.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming in to the United States from Canada and Mexico.

The president-elect posted on Truth Social Monday that the duties will be among his actions on his first day back in the White House in January.

Trump says the tariff will remain in place until both countries stop drugs, in particular fentanyl, and people from illegally crossing the borders.

He says Canada and Mexico have the power to stop the problem and until they take action they will pay a big price.

Premier Doug Ford responded to Trump’s pledge, saying the tariff would be devastating to workers and jobs in both Canada and the U.S. He called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call an urgent meeting with all premiers.

“The federal government needs to take the situation at our border seriously. We need a Team Canada approach and response—and we need it now,” read Ford’s social media post.

Trump also threatened to charge China an additional 10 per cent tariff, “above any additional Tariffs,” on all products entering the United States over concerns about drugs, including fentanyl.

Trump campaigned on the promise to slap an across-the-board tariff on all imports.

It has caused significant concern with a Canadian Chamber of Commerce report suggesting a 10 per cent tariff could take a $30-billion bite out of the Canadian economy.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter
Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant's body. In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be...

5h ago

Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes
Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes

Ontario passed divisive legislation Monday that will prevent municipalities from adding certain new bike lanes and remove others on three main Toronto roads _ a sign, the opposition says, that the premier...

2h ago

City of Toronto set to begin sidewalk, security upgrades outside Union Station
City of Toronto set to begin sidewalk, security upgrades outside Union Station

Temporary security barriers were installed by the City of Toronto in front of Union Station after the 2018 van attack.

7m ago

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

3h ago

Top Stories

Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter
Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant's body. In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be...

5h ago

Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes
Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes

Ontario passed divisive legislation Monday that will prevent municipalities from adding certain new bike lanes and remove others on three main Toronto roads _ a sign, the opposition says, that the premier...

2h ago

City of Toronto set to begin sidewalk, security upgrades outside Union Station
City of Toronto set to begin sidewalk, security upgrades outside Union Station

Temporary security barriers were installed by the City of Toronto in front of Union Station after the 2018 van attack.

7m ago

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:56
Etobicoke hospital accused of losing remains of stillborn baby
Etobicoke hospital accused of losing remains of stillborn baby

A mother is accusing an Etobicoke hospital of losing the remains of her stillborn baby. Cynthia Mulligan has more.

5h ago

3:10
Canadian veterans struggle to get certain health benefits approved
Canadian veterans struggle to get certain health benefits approved

Several veterans reached out to Speakers Corner after hitting road blocks with their health insurance coverage given through Veterans Affairs Canada. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

3:30
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?

With the Canada Post strike entering its second week, many are wondering what this could mean for holiday deliveries and kids' letters to Santa. Here's the latest.

9h ago

2:29
Toronto ministers tout upcoming GST pause
Toronto ministers tout upcoming GST pause

A pair of local federal ministers spent the weekend talking about the federal government's upcoming pause on GST for certain items. David Zura speaks with both as well as locals to gauge their reaction.

23h ago

2:53
Showers and flurries on the way this week
Showers and flurries on the way this week

Morning sunny breaks on Monday will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with rain by late afternoon. We could see the first flurries of the month in the GTA later in the week.

More Videos