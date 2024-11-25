Trump pledged 25 per cent tariff on Canadian products until border issues solved

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming in to the United States from Canada and Mexico.

The president-elect posted on Truth Social Monday that the duties will be among his actions on his first day back in the White House in January.

Trump says the tariff will remain in place until both countries stop drugs, in particular fentanyl, and people from illegally crossing the borders.

He says Canada and Mexico have the power to stop the problem and until they take action they will pay a big price.

Premier Doug Ford responded to Trump’s pledge, saying the tariff would be devastating to workers and jobs in both Canada and the U.S. He called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call an urgent meeting with all premiers.

“The federal government needs to take the situation at our border seriously. We need a Team Canada approach and response—and we need it now,” read Ford’s social media post.

Trump also threatened to charge China an additional 10 per cent tariff, “above any additional Tariffs,” on all products entering the United States over concerns about drugs, including fentanyl.

Trump campaigned on the promise to slap an across-the-board tariff on all imports.

It has caused significant concern with a Canadian Chamber of Commerce report suggesting a 10 per cent tariff could take a $30-billion bite out of the Canadian economy.