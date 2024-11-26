Teen suspect arrested in Pickering axe attack

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after police allege he attacked another youth with an axe during a brawl in Pickering last weekend.

Durham Regional Police officers were called to the Liverpool Road and Kingston Road area at around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, for reports of a large disturbance involving multiple teenagers.

When officers arrived they found a youth with injuries from what they later determined was an axe attack.

The victim was treated at a Toronto-area hospital for serious injuries.

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Pickering where they arrested the suspect and seized clothing.

The teen, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with aggravated assault, assault cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possess weapon for committing an offence.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.