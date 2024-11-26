Teen suspect arrested in Pickering axe attack

Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge
A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 26, 2024 12:45 pm.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after police allege he attacked another youth with an axe during a brawl in Pickering last weekend.

Durham Regional Police officers were called to the Liverpool Road and Kingston Road area at around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, for reports of a large disturbance involving multiple teenagers.

When officers arrived they found a youth with injuries from what they later determined was an axe attack.

The victim was treated at a Toronto-area hospital for serious injuries.

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Pickering where they arrested the suspect and seized clothing.

The teen, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with aggravated assault, assault cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possess weapon for committing an offence.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Top Stories

Victims' families urge parole board to keep 'sadistic' killer Paul Bernardo behind bars
Victims' families urge parole board to keep 'sadistic' killer Paul Bernardo behind bars

The mothers of two teenage girls who were tortured and murdered by Paul Bernardo made emotional pleas at a Parole Board of Canada hearing Tuesday to keep the notorious killer and rapist behind bars as...

updated

1h ago

Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action
Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the prime minister to take a threat from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on tariffs seriously, but he says he is also planning action of his own. Trump is...

2h ago

Woman charged in Toronto Taylor Swift ticket scam that cost victims close to $70K
Woman charged in Toronto Taylor Swift ticket scam that cost victims close to $70K

A woman from Burlington is facing charges for allegedly selling several people fraudulent Taylor Swift concert tickets for her six-show stop in Toronto, with police claiming the scam cost victims just...

1h ago

OPP search for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in Mississauga investigation
OPP search for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in Mississauga investigation

Provincial police are searching for a suspect "considered armed and dangerous" in connection with an ongoing investigation on Highway 401 in Peel Region on Tuesday. Investigators with Ontario Provincial...

12m ago

