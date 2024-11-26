The Big Story
Will the feds’ stimulus plan actually help the economy?
Posted November 26, 2024 9:40 am.
Last Updated November 26, 2024 9:41 am.
In today’s The Big Story podcast, the holidays are coming and times are tough. We’re digging into whether the federal government’s two-month GST holiday and upcoming rebate will actually help the economy and your family.
Host Cormac Mac Sweeney is in conversation with Kevin Page, former parliamentary budget officer and current president of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.