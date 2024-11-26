Police seek man in connection to Durham, Peterborough-area frauds

Durham Regional Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly obtained over $40,000 in a series of frauds throughout the region.

Police say the suspect, Jordan Ebony Fraser, 35, impersonated another male and used the unwitting person’s identity to access several insurance policies.

“The suspect submitted applications online to cash several policies that were fraudulently obtained and received over $40,000,” a police release states.

Investigators say the alleged frauds took place between November 2023 and March 2024.

Fraser, of no fixed address, is wanted on numerous fraud-related charges.

He is also wanted by Peterborough police for similar alleged crimes.

“Investigators encourage the accused to contact legal counsel and make arrangements to turn himself in,” Durham police urged, adding that Fraser has ties to Durham Region, Peterborough and Asphodel-Norwood.