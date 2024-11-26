Police seek man in connection to Durham, Peterborough-area frauds

Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen on the side of a cruiser. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 26, 2024 3:02 pm.

Durham Regional Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly obtained over $40,000 in a series of frauds throughout the region.

Police say the suspect, Jordan Ebony Fraser, 35, impersonated another male and used the unwitting person’s identity to access several insurance policies.

“The suspect submitted applications online to cash several policies that were fraudulently obtained and received over $40,000,” a police release states.

Investigators say the alleged frauds took place between November 2023 and March 2024.

Fraser, of no fixed address, is wanted on numerous fraud-related charges.

He is also wanted by Peterborough police for similar alleged crimes.

“Investigators encourage the accused to contact legal counsel and make arrangements to turn himself in,” Durham police urged, adding that Fraser has ties to Durham Region, Peterborough and Asphodel-Norwood.

Victims' families urge parole board to keep 'sadistic' killer Paul Bernardo behind bars
Victims' families urge parole board to keep 'sadistic' killer Paul Bernardo behind bars

The mothers of two teenage girls who were tortured and murdered by Paul Bernardo made emotional pleas at a Parole Board of Canada hearing Tuesday to keep the notorious killer and rapist behind bars as...

1h ago

Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action
Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the prime minister to take a threat from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on tariffs seriously, but he says he is also planning action of his own. Trump is...

4h ago

Israel approves proposed ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah
Israel approves proposed ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah

Israel approved a United States-brokered ceasefire agreement with Lebanon's Hezbollah on Tuesday, setting the stage for an end to nearly 14 months of fighting linked to the ongoing war in the...

14m ago

Woman charged in Toronto Taylor Swift ticket scam that cost victims close to $70K
Woman charged in Toronto Taylor Swift ticket scam that cost victims close to $70K

A woman from Burlington is facing charges for allegedly selling several people fraudulent Taylor Swift concert tickets for her six-show stop in Toronto, with police claiming the scam cost victims just...

3h ago

