Tim Houston’s Tories win majority in Nova Scotia election

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader and premier-elect Tim Houston celebrates with his family at the PC party election headquarters in New Glasgow, N.S. on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese The Canadian Press

By Chris Halef

Posted November 26, 2024 8:17 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2024 11:57 pm.

Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservatives have won their second straight majority government in the Nova Scotia election.

While the NDP is the official opposition, beating out the Liberal Party.

The PC leader won his riding of Pictou East, NDP leader Claudia Chender was re-elected in her riding of Dartmouth South, and Liberal leader Zach Churchill is at risk of losing his seat in Yarmouth, trailing Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton.

Full Halifax polling results

During the campaign, the Tory’s platform included a number of promises, including capping power rate increases and reducing the small business tax rate.

Here are five main promises from the re-elected Tory government:

  • Cut the harmonized sales tax by one percentage point, to 14 per cent, by April 1
  • Increase the basic personal exemption on the Nova Scotia income tax to $11,744 from $8,744
  •  Impose a cap on electricity rate increases that will be based on the average of rate hikes across the country
  • Establish a 30-member provincial travel nurse team to help areas with nursing shortages
  • Reduce the small business tax rate to 1.5 per cent from 2.5 per cent, and increase the small business tax threshold to $700,000 from $500,000

Meantime, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement, congratulating Houston and the PC Party on their win on Tuesday.

Full provincial polling results

“I look forward to continue working with Premier Houston on the priorities of Nova Scotians and all Canadians,” Trudeau said. “Our shared work will include improving health care, building more homes, growing the economy, reducing emissions, and creating good middle-class jobs.”

At dissolution, the PC Party held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six, and there was one Independent.

With files from The Canadian Press.

