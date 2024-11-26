Tim Houston’s Tories win majority in Nova Scotia election

Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservatives have won their second straight majority government in the Nova Scotia election.

While the NDP is the official opposition, beating out the Liberal Party.

The PC leader won his riding of Pictou East, NDP leader Claudia Chender was re-elected in her riding of Dartmouth South, and Liberal leader Zach Churchill is at risk of losing his seat in Yarmouth, trailing Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton.

During the campaign, the Tory’s platform included a number of promises, including capping power rate increases and reducing the small business tax rate.

Here are five main promises from the re-elected Tory government:

Cut the harmonized sales tax by one percentage point, to 14 per cent, by April 1

Increase the basic personal exemption on the Nova Scotia income tax to $11,744 from $8,744

Impose a cap on electricity rate increases that will be based on the average of rate hikes across the country

Establish a 30-member provincial travel nurse team to help areas with nursing shortages

Reduce the small business tax rate to 1.5 per cent from 2.5 per cent, and increase the small business tax threshold to $700,000 from $500,000

Meantime, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement, congratulating Houston and the PC Party on their win on Tuesday.

“I look forward to continue working with Premier Houston on the priorities of Nova Scotians and all Canadians,” Trudeau said. “Our shared work will include improving health care, building more homes, growing the economy, reducing emissions, and creating good middle-class jobs.”

At dissolution, the PC Party held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six, and there was one Independent.

With files from The Canadian Press.