3 men charged in connection with armed home invasion in Markham

Three men have been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion in Markham in September.

Police in York Region say they were called to The Bridle Walk and Castlemore Avenue area around 3 a.m. on Sept. 5 after three men forced their way into a home and demanded the car keys.

A fourth suspect remained outside in a vehicle, described as a dark four-door sedan.

Investigators say two of the suspects fled in the victims vehicle while the remaining two suspects fled in the suspect vehicle.

There were four adults and two children in the home at the time of the incident. None of them suffered any physical injuries.

Police say on Nov. 26, search warrants were executed at three residences in Toronto and three stolen vehicles were recovered.

Tremaine Anthony Clarke, 32, of Toronto is facing two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Police say at the time of the incident Clarke was out on bail for unrelated charges.

Omar Ghumman, 22, of Toronto has been charged with possessino of property obtained by crime and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Khowaja Seddiqi, 22, of Toronto has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Seddiqi has also been linked to a previous home invasion in Richmond Hill on October 20 and police believe the three men may be involved in other similar incidents.

The fourth suspect remains at large.