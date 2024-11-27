3 men charged in connection with armed home invasion in Markham

Photos of three suspects charged in connection with a home invasion in Markham
Photos of three suspects charged in connection with a home invasion in Markham on Sept. 5, 2024. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 27, 2024 4:16 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2024 4:32 pm.

Three men have been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion in Markham in September.

Police in York Region say they were called to The Bridle Walk and Castlemore Avenue area around 3 a.m. on Sept. 5 after three men forced their way into a home and demanded the car keys.

A fourth suspect remained outside in a vehicle, described as a dark four-door sedan.

Investigators say two of the suspects fled in the victims vehicle while the remaining two suspects fled in the suspect vehicle.

There were four adults and two children in the home at the time of the incident. None of them suffered any physical injuries.

Police say on Nov. 26, search warrants were executed at three residences in Toronto and three stolen vehicles were recovered.

Tremaine Anthony Clarke, 32, of Toronto is facing two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Police say at the time of the incident Clarke was out on bail for unrelated charges.

Omar Ghumman, 22, of Toronto has been charged with possessino of property obtained by crime and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Khowaja Seddiqi, 22, of Toronto has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Seddiqi has also been linked to a previous home invasion in Richmond Hill on October 20 and police believe the three men may be involved in other similar incidents.

The fourth suspect remains at large.

Top Stories

Ontario to match federal government's two-month sales tax holiday
Ontario to match federal government's two-month sales tax holiday

The Ford government is matching the two-month sales tax break offered by the federal Liberals. "The provincial government will match the federal government's two-month GST holiday by removing PST from...

9m ago

Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother
Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother

Toronto Police have revealed the identity of a four-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by his own mother. In an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas. The grim...

6h ago

OPP search for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401
OPP search for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401

Provincial police are searching for a 29-year-old man "considered armed and dangerous" after he allegedly shot at several vehicles on Highway 401 in Peel Region on Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police...

37m ago

Mediation efforts in Canada Post talks suspended as both sides 'far apart on critical issues'
Mediation efforts in Canada Post talks suspended as both sides 'far apart on critical issues'

The special mediator appointed to assist in talks between Canada Post and its striking workers has decided to suspend mediation efforts, saying the two sides remain far apart on critical issues. "This...

1h ago

