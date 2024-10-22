A teenager has been charged and three other suspects are wanted following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that was captured on video surveillance.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers said in a statement they responded to a home invasion in the area of Orlon Crescent and Claridge Drive, near Yonge Street and Highway 407, at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Video released by YRP shows three male suspects, with at least one of them armed with a knife, smashing the front door’s glass and entering the home. The suspects allegedly stole items from the residence, including a white Mercedes G-Wagon.

Investigators said they later located the stolen vehicle in the area of Britannia Road West and Whitehorn Road in Mississauga. At around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect was taken into custody after attempting to take off on foot.

On Monday, at around 6:45 a.m., officers said a group of suspects returned to the victim’s residence and used car keys taken during the home invasion to steal a Mercedes AMG GT63S from the driveway. Investigators said they have since recovered this vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

VIDEO

A 17-year-old male from Markham was charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

The male in custody was not identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police described the three other suspects as male, 18 to 25 years old and having slim builds. A suspect was last seen wearing a grey FILA sweater, while the two others were seen wearing black-and-brown hoodies. One was armed with a hammer while another was armed with a knife. They all wore black pants.

Anyone with additional footage or information is asked to come forward.