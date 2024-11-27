Mediation efforts in Canada Post talks suspended as both sides ‘far apart on critical issues’

Canada Post signage
Canada Post signage is seen during a national strike action in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By John Marchesan

Posted November 27, 2024 10:47 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2024 11:25 am.

The special mediator appointed to assist in talks between Canada Post and its striking workers has decided to suspend mediation efforts, saying the two sides remain far apart on critical issues.

“This pause in mediation activities will hopefully permit the parties to reassess their positions and return to the bargaining table with renewed resolve,” Federal Minister of Labour Steven MacKinnon said in a social media post.

MacKinnon says he has requested both parties meet in his office on Wednesday.

“They will be told that, as in all disputes, they alone are responsible for the consequences of this conflict, and for its resolution.”

MacKinnon added that as soon as productive bargaining resumes the special mediator will re-engage with both parties.

On Tuesday, CUPW accused the Crown corporation of misrepresenting the nature of the talks, saying they were “out of touch with the workers of this country.”

“Canada Post appears to be trying to sway public opinion and turn Canadians against postal workers, who have continually demonstrated a deep commitment to the country and its citizens,” the union said in a statement. “This tactic of distraction not only mischaracterizes the nature of the negotiations but undermines the hard work and dedication shown by postal employees.”

Canada Post responded by saying it is considering its options moving forward after talks ground to a halt on key issues that are critical to its future. It says that with losses of more than $3 billion since 2018 and a $315-million loss in the third quarter of 2024, it needs an agreement that focuses on the future, without adding new fixed costs that will hamper its ability to compete.

“Throughout these negotiations, Canada Post has put forward detailed proposals to bring more flexibility to its outdated, mail-based delivery model. These changes are necessary to better compete in the parcel business, better serve Canadians, and drive much-needed revenue growth,” Canada Post said in a statement.

“We had hoped the union would bring some much-needed urgency to the discussions. That has not been the case.”

Canada Post says the strike, which is now in its second week, is being felt across the country with small businesses, charities and remote communities forced to turn to competitors for their deliveries.

The Crown Corporation says it’s down 10 million parcels just as the lucrative Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and the holiday shopping season begin.

Canada Post has offered wage increases totalling 11.5 per cent over four years and additional paid leave while the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has called for a cumulative wage hike of 24 per cent over four years. CUPW also wants full-time employees to deliver package shipments on weekends, while Canada Post has offered to hire more part-time staff.

The last postal worker stoppage in 2018 lasted approximately five weeks before the federal government mandated employees return to work. CUPW employers then worked without a contract for two years, with the CUPW and Canada Post reaching collective agreements in Sept. 2021.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged with sexual assaults in Brampton, Vaughan posed as rideshare driver: police
Man charged with sexual assaults in Brampton, Vaughan posed as rideshare driver: police

A 22-year-old man who allegedly posed as a rideshare driver is facing several charges, including kidnapping, in connection with multiple sexual assaults that occurred in Brampton and Vaughan, Peel Regional...

updated

22m ago

Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother
Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother

Toronto Police have revealed the identity of a four-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by his own mother. In an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas. The grim...

1h ago

Men charged in violent Mississauga home invasion posed as service employees: police
Men charged in violent Mississauga home invasion posed as service employees: police

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged violent home invasion in Mississauga that saw the accused pose as service employees and bound a child who was at the residence at the time of the...

39m ago

OPP search for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401
OPP search for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401

Provincial police are searching for a suspect "considered armed and dangerous" after he allegedly shot at several vehicles on Highway 401 in Peel Region on Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man charged with sexual assaults in Brampton, Vaughan posed as rideshare driver: police
Man charged with sexual assaults in Brampton, Vaughan posed as rideshare driver: police

A 22-year-old man who allegedly posed as a rideshare driver is facing several charges, including kidnapping, in connection with multiple sexual assaults that occurred in Brampton and Vaughan, Peel Regional...

updated

22m ago

Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother
Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother

Toronto Police have revealed the identity of a four-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by his own mother. In an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas. The grim...

1h ago

Men charged in violent Mississauga home invasion posed as service employees: police
Men charged in violent Mississauga home invasion posed as service employees: police

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged violent home invasion in Mississauga that saw the accused pose as service employees and bound a child who was at the residence at the time of the...

39m ago

OPP search for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401
OPP search for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401

Provincial police are searching for a suspect "considered armed and dangerous" after he allegedly shot at several vehicles on Highway 401 in Peel Region on Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:18
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401

A dashcam captured a man walking on Highway 401 amid reports someone had been shooting at vehicles on the highway.

15h ago

3:41
Extended: Behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Pearson airport's winter operations plan, equipment
Extended: Behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Pearson airport's winter operations plan, equipment

CityNews visited Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday as its operator, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, showcased plans to add extra staff and newer equipment in preparation for snow and ice this coming season.

16h ago

2:20
Toronto Pearson airport prepares for upcoming winter season
Toronto Pearson airport prepares for upcoming winter season

As parts of Canada and the United States deal with the first round of snow and ice ahead of the upcoming winter season, Toronto Pearson International Airport officials say they've added staff and new equipment to be ready. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:49
Notorious murderer Paul Bernardo is denied bail for a third time
Notorious murderer Paul Bernardo is denied bail for a third time

One of Canada's notorious killers spent the day fighting for his freedom and was once again denied. Shauna Hunt with the details of Paul Bernardo's parole hearing and the emotional pleas from his victims' families to keep him behind bars.

17h ago

3:01
"Step up for Canadian workers" in the wake of Trump's new tariff proposal
"Step up for Canadian workers" in the wake of Trump's new tariff proposal

Canada's largest union is not mincing words after President-elect Donald Trump proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. Caryn Ceolin has more on reaction here at home.

22h ago

More Videos