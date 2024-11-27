Coroner to take charge, conduct a DNA test after Etobicoke hospital loses stillborn baby’s body

The baby’s body was lost for almost two years before Etobicoke General Hospital called the mother and told her they found it.   Now, the Coroner’s office has confirmed it will do a DNA test to ensure the right body was found. 

Three years after an Etobicoke hospital lost the body of a stillborn baby, Ontario’s Chief Coroner is getting involved.

Rachel Osbourn-Hutchinson was devastated when her daughter, Iah, was delivered stillborn in the fall of 2021 at Etobicoke General Hospital. But what has followed since that day has made the situation that much more tragic.

After agreeing to an autopsy on her daughter, it would be six months before Osbourn-Hutchinson learned that Iah’s body never made it to the Hospital for Sick Children where the procedure was expected to be performed.

“I was just devastated, my mind started going to the worst case scenario, that my baby was out there in the cold, unprotected, by herself,” Osbourne-Hutchinson told CityNews.

Osbourne-Hutchinson said Etobicoke General staff told her they didn’t know where her baby’s body was either. “I haven’t been able to say goodbye to her properly, it’s this lingering thing that weighs on my chest, I’m anxious all the time, this is an open wound I’m walking around with,” she added.

Almost two years later, in July of 2023, Osbourne-Hutchinson received a call from an Etobicoke General employee who said they had found her baby’s body and it had been there the whole times.

Months went by, and Osbourne-Hutchinson refused to take the body until she was able to get a DNA test, but she said the hospital wasn’t helpful. At one point, they even issued an ultimatum that they would start a disposal process.  

Now, Kathryn Marshall, Osbourne-Hutchinson’s lawyer has confirmed the Office of the Chief Coroner will be stepping in to conduct a DNA test and a forensic investigation.

“We want to know if this is her baby,” said Marshall.

The Minister of Health Sylvia Jones has said at this point, they will not be launching an investigation.

“We looked carefully at policies and it’s clear what everyone’s responsibility is … At this point I do not believe [an investigation] is necessary, [but] we will watch and ensure this family get the appropriate resolution.”

Marshall wasn’t satisfied with that answer. “Something went wrong here … [there] were probably multiple wrongs over years. This is something the Ministry of Health should look into,” said Marshall. “It is a cop-out.”

Marshall added the hospital has still never issued a formal apology to her client. 

Hutchinson-Osbourne said she is relieved the coroner is getting involved and hopes that she and her husband will at least get an answer about whether “they will finally get to lay their sweet baby to rest.”

