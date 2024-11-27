Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged violent home invasion in Mississauga that saw the accused pose as service employees and bound a child who was at the residence at the time of the robbery.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that on Nov. 18, the small child and an employee working in the home were in a residence near Lakeshore Road and Lorne Park Road when two suspects, posing as local service employees, knocked on the front door.

The child answered the door, and police said the suspects, armed with firearms, forced their way into the home and made demands for valuables. It’s alleged the young victim and employee were bound and confined during the robbery until it was interrupted by a neighbour. The two suspects fled in a vehicle driven by a third accomplice.

Police said the child suffered minor injuries.

Two men charged were out on release orders

Authorities were able to identify two of the three suspects, and on Nov. 21, one of them was located at a federal parole facility in Toronto and taken into custody. The second suspect was later arrested in Mississauga without incident.

Zain-Alaben Al-Khaleby, 29, of Toronto, is facing charges that include robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent, two counts of possession of opioids and three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to order.

Police said Al-Khaleby was an inmate on statutory release living in a federal parole facility in Toronto at the time of the offence and was serving a four-year sentence following convictions for firearms and robbery-related charges. The accused was also bound by separate weapons prohibition orders with conditions not to possess any weapons.

El Farough Salih, 27, of Mississauga, was charged with robbery with a firearm, three counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said Salih was bound by a release order concerning several drug and firearms-related charges, and part of his release conditions required that he was subject to GPS monitoring.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said more charges could be laid.