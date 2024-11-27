Men charged in violent Mississauga home invasion posed as service employees: police

Mississauga home invasion
El Farough Salih, 27, of Mississauga (left), and Zain-Alaben Al-Khaleby, 29, of Toronto. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 27, 2024 8:24 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2024 8:36 am.

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged violent home invasion in Mississauga that saw the accused pose as service employees and bound a child who was at the residence at the time of the robbery.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that on Nov. 18, the small child and an employee working in the home were in a residence near Lakeshore Road and Lorne Park Road when two suspects, posing as local service employees, knocked on the front door.

The child answered the door, and police said the suspects, armed with firearms, forced their way into the home and made demands for valuables. It’s alleged the young victim and employee were bound and confined during the robbery until it was interrupted by a neighbour. The two suspects fled in a vehicle driven by a third accomplice.

Police said the child suffered minor injuries.

Two men charged were out on release orders

Authorities were able to identify two of the three suspects, and on Nov. 21, one of them was located at a federal parole facility in Toronto and taken into custody. The second suspect was later arrested in Mississauga without incident.

Zain-Alaben Al-Khaleby, 29, of Toronto, is facing charges that include robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent, two counts of possession of opioids and three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to order.

Police said Al-Khaleby was an inmate on statutory release living in a federal parole facility in Toronto at the time of the offence and was serving a four-year sentence following convictions for firearms and robbery-related charges. The accused was also bound by separate weapons prohibition orders with conditions not to possess any weapons.

El Farough Salih, 27, of Mississauga, was charged with robbery with a firearm, three counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said Salih was bound by a release order concerning several drug and firearms-related charges, and part of his release conditions required that he was subject to GPS monitoring.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said more charges could be laid.

El Farough Salih, 27, of Mississauga (left), and Zain-Alaben Al-Khaleby, 29, of Toronto. Photo: PRP.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

OPP search for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401
OPP search for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401

Provincial police are searching for a suspect "considered armed and dangerous" after he allegedly shot at several vehicles on Highway 401 in Peel Region on Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers...

40m ago

Trudeau to meet with premiers today following Trump tariff threat
Trudeau to meet with premiers today following Trump tariff threat

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with the country’s premiers this afternoon, after they asked for an urgent meeting on U.S.-Canada relations ahead of the incoming Donald Trump administration. That...

1h ago

Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families urged board to keep 'sadistic' killer behind bars
Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families urged board to keep 'sadistic' killer behind bars

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time following a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada. Earlier, the mothers of two teenage girls who were tortured and murdered...

15h ago

After record-breaking warmth, winter to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
After record-breaking warmth, winter to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network

Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to "salvage...

2h ago

Top Stories

OPP search for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401
OPP search for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401

Provincial police are searching for a suspect "considered armed and dangerous" after he allegedly shot at several vehicles on Highway 401 in Peel Region on Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers...

40m ago

Trudeau to meet with premiers today following Trump tariff threat
Trudeau to meet with premiers today following Trump tariff threat

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with the country’s premiers this afternoon, after they asked for an urgent meeting on U.S.-Canada relations ahead of the incoming Donald Trump administration. That...

1h ago

Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families urged board to keep 'sadistic' killer behind bars
Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families urged board to keep 'sadistic' killer behind bars

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time following a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada. Earlier, the mothers of two teenage girls who were tortured and murdered...

15h ago

After record-breaking warmth, winter to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
After record-breaking warmth, winter to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network

Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to "salvage...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:18
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401

A dashcam captured a man walking on Highway 401 amid reports someone had been shooting at vehicles on the highway.

12h ago

3:41
Extended: Behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Pearson airport's winter operations plan, equipment
Extended: Behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Pearson airport's winter operations plan, equipment

CityNews visited Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday as its operator, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, showcased plans to add extra staff and newer equipment in preparation for snow and ice this coming season.

13h ago

2:20
Toronto Pearson airport prepares for upcoming winter season
Toronto Pearson airport prepares for upcoming winter season

As parts of Canada and the United States deal with the first round of snow and ice ahead of the upcoming winter season, Toronto Pearson International Airport officials say they've added staff and new equipment to be ready. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:49
Notorious murderer Paul Bernardo is denied bail for a third time
Notorious murderer Paul Bernardo is denied bail for a third time

One of Canada's notorious killers spent the day fighting for his freedom and was once again denied. Shauna Hunt with the details of Paul Bernardo's parole hearing and the emotional pleas from his victims' families to keep him behind bars.

13h ago

3:01
"Step up for Canadian workers" in the wake of Trump's new tariff proposal
"Step up for Canadian workers" in the wake of Trump's new tariff proposal

Canada's largest union is not mincing words after President-elect Donald Trump proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. Caryn Ceolin has more on reaction here at home.

18h ago

More Videos