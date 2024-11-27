Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother

Police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 27, 2024 10:34 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2024 10:44 am.

Toronto Police have revealed the identity of a four-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by his own mother.

In an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas.

The grim story unfolded last Wednesday when the child’s father called police at around 11:25 a.m. to report that his son was missing.

Officers arrived at a Toronto Community Housing building in the Roselawn and Marlee avenues area, where they found the infant with critical injuries.

He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The baby boy’s mother, 30-year-old Karessa Edwards of Toronto, was initially charged with failing to provide the necessities of life.

On Monday, investigators upgraded the charge to second-degree murder.

With files from Lucas Casaletto

