The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week.

TPS officers were called to a Toronto Community Housing building on Roselawn Avenue near Marlee Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 for an infant reported missing by his father.

Officers responded to a residential unit, where the four-month-old baby boy was found and transported to the hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead in the hospital.

TPS initially charged the infant’s mother, 30-year-old Karessa Edwards of Toronto, with failing to provide the necessities of life. On Monday, investigators upgraded the charge to second-degree murder after an autopsy of the infant.

The woman was expected to appear in court this morning.

Authorities would not comment on whether the infant lived in the building or where in the building the baby boy was found. The homicide unit continues to monitor the investigation, police said.

Last week, city councillor Mike Colle (Eglinton-Lawrence) said support was made available for staff and tenants.

“It’s just incredibly awful, bad, terrible, terrible news when you hear a four-month-old baby that has died right here,” said Colle on Wednesday. “It is a punch in the gut.”