Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy’s death

Midtown Toronto baby death
A mother has been charged in the death of her four-month-old son after the infant was reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 25, 2024 11:04 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2024 12:59 pm.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week.

TPS officers were called to a Toronto Community Housing building on Roselawn Avenue near Marlee Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 for an infant reported missing by his father.

Officers responded to a residential unit, where the four-month-old baby boy was found and transported to the hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead in the hospital.

TPS initially charged the infant’s mother, 30-year-old Karessa Edwards of Toronto, with failing to provide the necessities of life. On Monday, investigators upgraded the charge to second-degree murder after an autopsy of the infant.

The woman was expected to appear in court this morning.

Authorities would not comment on whether the infant lived in the building or where in the building the baby boy was found. The homicide unit continues to monitor the investigation, police said.

Last week, city councillor Mike Colle (Eglinton-Lawrence) said support was made available for staff and tenants.

“It’s just incredibly awful, bad, terrible, terrible news when you hear a four-month-old baby that has died right here,” said Colle on Wednesday. “It is a punch in the gut.”

Top Stories

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

18m ago

Ontario missed interim target for providing hands-on care to long-term care residents
Ontario missed interim target for providing hands-on care to long-term care residents

Ontario failed to meet its own legislated target this past year for the average number of hands-on hours of care that long-term care residents receive, a newly updated document shows. The province says...

6h ago

2 young girls struck by a vehicle in Ajax while crossing the road
2 young girls struck by a vehicle in Ajax while crossing the road

Durham police say two young girls are recovering in a trauma centre after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the road. Officers say the collision happened at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Friday...

1h ago

Taylor Swift fans set new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre
Taylor Swift fans set new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre

Taylor Swift fans set a new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre during the final weekend of her six-night Eras Tour in Toronto. Rogers Communications says fans attending the Nov. 21 show used...

5h ago

