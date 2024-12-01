Police seek third suspect in violent Greektown assault

Photo of Jason Stacey, wanted by police in connection with a violent assault in Greektown
Photo of Jason Stacey, wanted by police in connection with a violent assault in Greektown on Nov. 18, 2024. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted December 1, 2024 2:31 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a violent assault in Greektown last month.

Investigators say around 3 a.m. on November 18, the victim was speaking with two suspects when one of them allegedly hit him from behind with a blunt object before fleeing the scene in a silver Dodge Caravan.

The victim was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested 62-year-old Peter Ham of Toronto and charged him with aggravated assault.

Two other people were identified and 26-year-old Jaymi Fraser of no fixed address was arrested on November 28 and charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

Investigators are searching for a third suspect, identified as 48-year-old Jason Stacey of Toronto. He is wanted for aggravated assault and robbery with violence.

Stacey is described as five-foot-10 with a shaved head, facial hair and musical note tattoos on his left forearm and a tribal face on his right forearm.

