Toronto to activate four warming centres as temperatures dip Sunday night

A sign directing people to a warming centre in Toronto
A sign directing people to a warming centre in Toronto is seen in this undated photo. CITY OF TORONTO

By John Marchesan

Posted December 1, 2024 9:06 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2024 9:13 am.

The City of Toronto says it will open four of its warming centres on Sunday night as temperatures are set to dip.

The warming centres at 136 Spadina Rd., 81 Elizabeth St., 12 Holmes Ave., and 885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd. will be open as of 5 p.m.

“Warming Centres give those who are vulnerable and may be experiencing homelessness a warm indoor place to rest and access meals, washroom facilities and referrals to emergency shelter and other community services,” the city said in a release on Sunday morning. “They are activated when temperatures reach minus 5 degrees Celsius and/or when Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a winter weather event warning.”

According to Environment Canada, temperatures in the GTA are forecast to drop to -6 with wind chills making it feel -8 on Sunday night.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Durham police investigating woman's death in Pickering
Durham police investigating woman's death in Pickering

Durham police are investigating the death of a woman in Pickering. Durham Regional Police say they were called to the Foxwood Trail and Weyburn Square area in Pickering just after 5 a.m. Sunday for...

1h ago

Woman critically injured in car, truck crash on Hwy. 401 near Oshawa
Woman critically injured in car, truck crash on Hwy. 401 near Oshawa

A woman has been critically injured in a crash along a stretch of Highway 401 near Oshawa. Provincial police say a transport truck travelling in the westbound lanes of the highway was rear-ended by...

3m ago

Storm buries parts of Ontario under nearly a metre of snow, thousands without power
Storm buries parts of Ontario under nearly a metre of snow, thousands without power

A blast of winter weather delivered a "rude awakening" to parts of Ontario, an Environment Canada meteorologist said, as some communities dug out from nearly a metre of snow on Saturday with more to come.  Snow...

3h ago

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 6, including 2 children
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 6, including 2 children

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least six people overnight, including two young children who died in the tent where their family was sheltering, medical officials...

3h ago

Top Stories

Durham police investigating woman's death in Pickering
Durham police investigating woman's death in Pickering

Durham police are investigating the death of a woman in Pickering. Durham Regional Police say they were called to the Foxwood Trail and Weyburn Square area in Pickering just after 5 a.m. Sunday for...

1h ago

Woman critically injured in car, truck crash on Hwy. 401 near Oshawa
Woman critically injured in car, truck crash on Hwy. 401 near Oshawa

A woman has been critically injured in a crash along a stretch of Highway 401 near Oshawa. Provincial police say a transport truck travelling in the westbound lanes of the highway was rear-ended by...

3m ago

Storm buries parts of Ontario under nearly a metre of snow, thousands without power
Storm buries parts of Ontario under nearly a metre of snow, thousands without power

A blast of winter weather delivered a "rude awakening" to parts of Ontario, an Environment Canada meteorologist said, as some communities dug out from nearly a metre of snow on Saturday with more to come.  Snow...

3h ago

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 6, including 2 children
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 6, including 2 children

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least six people overnight, including two young children who died in the tent where their family was sheltering, medical officials...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls

There's a chance of flurries over the Greater Toronto Area. Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

2:31
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two

Toronto's PWHL franchise began its second season on Sunday complete with new branding, a new logo and a new arena. CityNews' Rob Leth captured the excitement of the fans before puck drop.

15h ago

2:45
Residents 'frustrated' after Parkside Drive speed camera cut down, again
Residents 'frustrated' after Parkside Drive speed camera cut down, again

Rhianne Campbell is on Parkside Drive, as residents call on the city to implement changes to ensure pedestrian safety on the busy road.

16h ago

2:31
Syrian rebels take control of most of Aleppo city
Syrian rebels take control of most of Aleppo city

Nearly a decade after being forced out, rebel groups in Syria have swept their way back into government-held towns this week. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

2:20
Toronto prepares for unofficial start to winter ahead of Sunday's snow
Toronto prepares for unofficial start to winter ahead of Sunday's snow

As places north of the GTA prepare to dig out of a major dumping of snow this weekend, as Rhianne Campbell reports, the city of Toronto is preparing itself.
More Videos