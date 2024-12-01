Toronto to activate four warming centres as temperatures dip Sunday night

The City of Toronto says it will open four of its warming centres on Sunday night as temperatures are set to dip.

The warming centres at 136 Spadina Rd., 81 Elizabeth St., 12 Holmes Ave., and 885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd. will be open as of 5 p.m.

“Warming Centres give those who are vulnerable and may be experiencing homelessness a warm indoor place to rest and access meals, washroom facilities and referrals to emergency shelter and other community services,” the city said in a release on Sunday morning. “They are activated when temperatures reach minus 5 degrees Celsius and/or when Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a winter weather event warning.”

According to Environment Canada, temperatures in the GTA are forecast to drop to -6 with wind chills making it feel -8 on Sunday night.