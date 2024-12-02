Quebec suspends international adoptions amid human rights, trafficking concerns

The Quebec government has suspended most new international adoption applications over human rights and trafficking concerns.The National Assembly is seen in Quebec City, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2024 12:04 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2024 12:37 pm.

The Quebec government has suspended most new international adoption applications because of human rights and trafficking concerns.

The government says in a news release the system needs to be reinforced to ensure that adoptions are free of illegal practices, including abductions, sales and trafficking of children.

It says the moratorium will be in place while it develops a stronger framework to prevent those practices and also limit adoption failures that result in children entering the child welfare system.

Quebec says it’s following jurisdictions around the world that have decided to limit or review international adoptions, including France, the Netherlands, Denmark and South Korea.

The Canadian government says all provinces and territories have suspended adoptions from certain countries, including Georgia, Guatemala, Liberia, Nepal and Ukraine.

Quebec says adoptions that are already underway can continue, as can the limited number of adoptions that are allowed without certified agencies.

