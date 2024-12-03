breaking

Group holds sit-in at Parliament protesting Canada’s response to Israel-Gaza war

A group of demonstrators from Jews Say No To Genocide gathered at Parliament for a sit-in protest. (Contributed)

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted December 3, 2024 9:43 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2024 10:09 am.

A large group of demonstrators took over the lobby of the Confederation Building on Tuesday morning to protest the Canadian government’s response to the Israel-Gaza war.

According to a press release from the group Jews Say No To Genocide, the occupation is in response to the “catastrophic levels of hunger” and ongoing “business as usual” with Israel by the federal government.

The policing service for the Hill told CityNews in an email that security has been adjusted to respond.

“The Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) is aware of the situation which took place earlier this morning at the Confederation Building,” the email reads. “As such, PPS has significantly adjusted its security posture on Parliament Hill and within the Parliamentary Precinct, and is ready to intervene as required.”

Both Jewish Canadians and allied supporters of Palestinian liberation are participating in the sit-in, the group says.

“Canada cannot continue business as usual with Israel when business as usual means being complicit in a genocide,” the release reads. “Canada must end its active participation in Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people by halting all arms exports to Israel—including components funnelled through U.S. loopholes—and stop all arms imports from Israel.”

The organization is asking for a two-way arms embargo, which according to the group means Canada should cancel active military export permits to Israel, close loopholes allowing weapons to reach Israel from the U.S. without permits and stop ongoing purchases of Israeli military goods.

“Today’s action is grounded in the Torah’s command: ‘Do not stand idly by the blood of your neighbour’ (Leviticus 19:16),” said Rabbi David Mivasair. “A small, well-funded pro-Israel lobby has hijacked Jewish identity to justify unspeakable atrocities. As Jews, we reject genocide in our name. Our liberation is bound with the liberation of all oppressed peoples—because to be truly free, we must act against oppression everywhere.”

Photo from Jews Say No To Genocide. (Contributed)

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

breaking

1m ago

Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone
Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone

The Toronto Public Library has apologized after refusing to let a lost girl use a phone at one of their branches. Megan Kinch posted on social media Friday evening after her lost 11-year-old daughter...

16h ago

Police investigating jewellery store robbery at Richmond Hill mall, 1 employee injured
Police investigating jewellery store robbery at Richmond Hill mall, 1 employee injured

York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after four male suspects allegedly robbed a jewellery store at a Richmond Hill mall on Monday afternoon. Officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m....

4h ago

Ontario men charged after Illinois police seize $40M of suspected cocaine
Ontario men charged after Illinois police seize $40M of suspected cocaine

Two men from Ontario were arrested and charged after police in Illinois seized more than $40 million in suspected cocaine. Illinois State Police said a trooper conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection...

41m ago

