‘Claiming asylum isn’t easy:’ Canada warns refugees in new global ad campaign

Canada is launching a $250,000 global online advertising campaign to caution potential asylum-seekers about the challenges of making a refugee claim.

The initiative, running from late December 2024 to March 31, 2025, seeks to counter misinformation and disinformation about the country’s immigration and asylum systems.

The campaign will feature ads in 11 languages, including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Turkish, Ukrainian, Persian, Urdu, Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil.

These ads specifically targets individuals searching for terms such as “How to claim asylum in Canada” or “refugee Canada,” directing them to sponsored content titled Canada’s Asylum System – Asylum Facts.

One ad example reads: “Claiming asylum in Canada is not easy. There are strict guidelines to qualify. Find out what you need to know before you make a life-changing decision.”

Using advanced search engine marketing techniques, the campaign dynamically tailors headlines and descriptions to create the most effective message for each user.

Unlike geographically targeted campaigns, this initiative has a global reach, appearing to anyone searching online for information about Canada’s asylum system.

Michelle Carbert, spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) explained the purpose of the campaign in an email to OMNI News.

“The Government of Canada supports fair and rigorous immigration procedures that protect Canadians and the integrity of our system, while upholding our international obligations to those in need of protection,” read her statement.

The initiative comes as Canada grapples with a backlog of 260,000 refugee cases amid rising global displacement.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller has proposed fast-tracking cases deemed unlikely to succeed and has called on individuals with expired visas to leave voluntarily, warning of deportation for those who do not comply.

Dr. Yvonne Su, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre for Refugee Studies at York University, expressed skepticism about the global ad campaign’s effectiveness and its broader implications.

“It’s hard to determine how effective this campaign will be because it operates alongside other measures, such as increased spending on border enforcement,” Su stated.

While acknowledging that similar campaigns have been launched in other countries, such as the UK and Australia, Su voiced concerns about the potential harm to vulnerable asylum-seekers, particularly those fleeing conflict zones like Palestine and Lebanon.

“We have people coming from places like Palestine and Lebanon, fleeing violence and instability. Campaigns like this, paired with stricter policies, send a very negative message that Canada is not upholding its humanitarian responsibilities,”

Su cautioned that the campaign’s messaging might negatively impact Canada’s global image as a compassionate and inclusive country.

“We pride ourselves on being a country with warm hearts, even in cold weather. But what this is sending is a very chilling message that we are closing our doors,” she added.

Ottawa recently confirmed it was adding resources to tighten security at the border following U.S. president elect Donald Trump’s threat to slap a 25 percent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports if both countries don’t stem the flow of illegal drugs and crossings at the ports of entry. Trump also promised to deport millions of illegal immigrants in the U.S. during the election campaign.

As Canada faces increasing pressure on its immigration and asylum systems, the ad campaign underscores a broader debate about the balance between humanitarian responsibilities and stricter immigration policies.