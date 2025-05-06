‘Our investigators are relentless’: Brampton men charged in alleged extortion

Harpal Singh, 34, (left) Rajnoor Singh, 20, (middle) and Eknoor Singh, 22, all of Brampton, have been charged with extortion, police said. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 6, 2025 7:36 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 7:51 am.

Three men from Brampton have been charged in an extortion investigation after threats were allegedly made towards a local business owner.

Peel Regional Police officers were notified after a local business in the Queen Street and Kennedy Road South area was the target of gunfire on April 30.

No one was inside during the incident; however, police said the victim began receiving messages from an unknown individual demanding money.

An investigation commenced on May 1, leading to three arrests. Harpal Singh, 34, Rajnoor Singh, 20, and Eknoor Singh, 22, all of Brampton, have been charged with extortion, police said.

“Our investigators are relentless, and we will use every tool available at our disposal to identify, arrest, and hold those who commit these offences accountable,” said Deputy Chief Marc Andrews. “No business owner should have to live in fear for doing honest work.”

The three men were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

