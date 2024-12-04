Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here, and Taylor Swift is once again the platform’s most-streamed artist

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2024 8:01 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2024 9:12 am.

‘Tis the season to unpack Spotify Wrapped. And it should come as no surprise that for a second year in a row, Taylor Swift has been named its most-played artist.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant unveiled its annual overview of individual listening trends as well as trends from around the world. Users can now access their top artists, songs, genres, albums and podcasts, as well as uncover which artists had the biggest year on the platform.

Swift was 2024’s most-streamed artist globally, ranking in more than 26.6 billion streams. She’s followed by The Weekend, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish, in that order.

In the U.S., the list looks similar: It’s Swift in the top spot, followed by Drake, Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kanye West.

Last year, Swift dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetón star Bad Bunny for the top spot, globally. He held the coveted title for three years in a row beginning in 2020.

Swift also earned the title of most-streamed album in 2024, with “The Tortured Poets Department.” She’s followed by Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet,” Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito” and Ariana Grande’s “eternal sunshine.”

All of those titles are new to 2024 with the exception of Karol G’s album, which released early last year.

In the U.S., there are only slight differences: Swift’s album still leads, followed by Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” — released last year. Then it’s Carpenter, Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” and Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” also released in 2023.

Carpenter leads the most-streamed songs both in the U.S. and globally this year, with her summertime smash “Espresso.” It earned over 1.6 billion streams.

Globally, she’s followed by Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” FloyyMenor and Cris MJ’s “Gata Only” and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”

And in the U.S., she’s trailed by Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” and Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby.”

This year, there are a few new features on Spotify Wrapped. Those include a new data story called “Your Music Evolution,” documenting three distinct musical phases for each user, and a personalized playlist. The individualized “Your Top Artist” feature has changed slightly, too, and now includes “Longest Listening Streak” as well as the familiar “Top Listeners.”

That the biggest artists, globally, earned top spots on Spotify Wrapped should come as no surprise — they’re featured prominently across the streaming service, including on its highly influential playlists, in addition to boasting loyal, dedicated fanbases. For independent artists who may appear on an individual listener’s Wrapped, accessing a top spot on the global list would require billions of streams.

Streaming now accounts for most of the money generated by the music industry — a whopping 84 per cent in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, and 67.3 per cent worldwide, according to a 2024 report by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which tracks global sales.

Spotify is the largest platform of all — making up roughly 31 per cent of the total market share — with a reported 626 million users and 246 million subscribers in over 180 markets.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Here is an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Here is an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) shared an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives on Wednesday, and investigators are offering financial rewards to anyone with information about their whereabouts. Number...

updated

9m ago

Snowfall to impact Toronto, GTA commutes with winter weather travel advisory in effect
Snowfall to impact Toronto, GTA commutes with winter weather travel advisory in effect

Toronto and other communities across southern Ontario will be impacted by snowfall as Environment Canada warns of messy morning and evening commutes with a winter weather travel advisory in effect. Snow...

44m ago

What booze did Ontarians drink in 2024? LCBO reveals most popular beverages of the year
What booze did Ontarians drink in 2024? LCBO reveals most popular beverages of the year

Ontarians looking for a tipple this year reached for tequila, Soju, pre-mixed cocktails, and a surprisingly large amount of non-alcoholic beer. 680 NewsRadio can exclusively reveal the LCBO's top-selling...

5h ago

Canada Post strike disrupts mail-in cancer screening kits, drivers' licence renewals
Canada Post strike disrupts mail-in cancer screening kits, drivers' licence renewals

The average number of letters people receive has dropped significantly over the years — down to just two per week compared to seven per week in 2006, according to Canada Post. Nevertheless, when you...

5h ago

Top Stories

Here is an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Here is an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) shared an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives on Wednesday, and investigators are offering financial rewards to anyone with information about their whereabouts. Number...

updated

9m ago

Snowfall to impact Toronto, GTA commutes with winter weather travel advisory in effect
Snowfall to impact Toronto, GTA commutes with winter weather travel advisory in effect

Toronto and other communities across southern Ontario will be impacted by snowfall as Environment Canada warns of messy morning and evening commutes with a winter weather travel advisory in effect. Snow...

44m ago

What booze did Ontarians drink in 2024? LCBO reveals most popular beverages of the year
What booze did Ontarians drink in 2024? LCBO reveals most popular beverages of the year

Ontarians looking for a tipple this year reached for tequila, Soju, pre-mixed cocktails, and a surprisingly large amount of non-alcoholic beer. 680 NewsRadio can exclusively reveal the LCBO's top-selling...

5h ago

Canada Post strike disrupts mail-in cancer screening kits, drivers' licence renewals
Canada Post strike disrupts mail-in cancer screening kits, drivers' licence renewals

The average number of letters people receive has dropped significantly over the years — down to just two per week compared to seven per week in 2006, according to Canada Post. Nevertheless, when you...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Snow to slow down both commutes Wednesday
Snow to slow down both commutes Wednesday

Snow in the forecast has the potential to slow down the morning and evening commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

14h ago

1:25
City Hall reacts to scathing Auditor General report on Ontario Place
City Hall reacts to scathing Auditor General report on Ontario Place

Mayor Olivia Chow campaigned on opposing the development of Ontario Place and then muted her criticism in return for a massive funding deal from the province. Alan Carter gets reaction from City Hall to the scathing Auditor General report.

15h ago

0:41
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall

YRP officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m. on Monday at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill. Video obtained by CityNews shows several suspects stealing items from the jewellery store.

23h ago

3:10
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm

Gravenhurst officials say efforts are underway to get roadways cleared and all power restored after the town was hit with a massive weekend winter storm. Afua Baah reports.
1:41
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job

The Ontario government says Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster has accepted another position and will step down as soon as December 16th.

More Videos