The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will provide an updated list of Canada’s top 25 most wanted fugitives on Wednesday.

TPS members, the Surete du Quebec (SQ), and the Bolo Program will speak at a press conference at SQ headquarters in Quebec.

TPS says a new list of the country’s top 25 fugitives will be shared, and several new initiatives will be launched to encourage citizens to be on the lookout.

A police spokesperson noted that new suspects will be included in the top 25.

In April, Michael Bebee was named Canada’s most wanted fugitive for his alleged role in the murder of Toronto man Shamar Powell-Flowers.

In Nov. 2023, TPS officers announced that Bebee was wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder. Powell-Flowers was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Bolo Program is an initiative leveraging social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted. Since 2018, the non-profit Bolo Program has built its most wanted list from the voluntarily submitted lists of police departments across Canada.