Toronto police believe man wanted in 2022 double homicide is in GTA

Phillip Grant, 34, Peel
TPS said Phillip Grant of Peel Region, who is now 34 years old, remains wanted for second-degree murder. Investigators received information that Grant is in the GTA, and his image has been released. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 26, 2024 8:15 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2024 8:17 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said a man linked to a double shooting homicide in Etobicoke in early 2022 remains wanted and could be residing in the GTA.

On Jan. 3, 2022, investigators were notified of gunshots heard in the Horner Avenue and Thirtieth Street area, just off Browns Line.

Three people — two men and a woman — were found shot and injured. The two men were transported to a hospital and later died. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two victims were identified as 24-year-old Minyali Wur and 20-year-old Chudier Reat, both of Mississauga.

TPS said Phillip Grant of Peel Region, who is now 34 years old, remains wanted for second-degree murder. Investigators received information that Grant is in the GTA, and his image has been released.

In a news release, TPS said members of the public are urged not to approach the wanted man and should call 911 immediately.

“Anyone offering him assistance in evading arrest may be considered an accessory after the fact and face charges,” wrote TPS.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Drugs, gun use top crime concerns in 4 major cities across Canada: CityNews poll
Drugs, gun use top crime concerns in 4 major cities across Canada: CityNews poll

One in five people on average believe crime and policing are top issues facing their city in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary, according to a new poll. The poll, conducted by Maru Public Opinion...

5m ago

How Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel pitch could live in the shadow of Boston's 'Big Dig'
How Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel pitch could live in the shadow of Boston's 'Big Dig'

In an announcement on Sept. 25, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a feasibility study for building a tunnel under Highway 401 will be conducted.

1h ago

'Life is hard': Living under a 29-year boil-water advisory in an Ontario First Nation
'Life is hard': Living under a 29-year boil-water advisory in an Ontario First Nation

Every other day, Derek Moonias drives 15 minutes to the airport in Neskantaga First Nation and fills his pickup truck with cases of bottled water flown in on the dime of the federal government. The...

1h ago

TDSB calls for expedited investigation by Ontario ministry into pro-Palestinian protest field trip
TDSB calls for expedited investigation by Ontario ministry into pro-Palestinian protest field trip

The Toronto District School Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the controversial field trip that saw students involved in a pro-Palestinian protest. Members of the Jewish community...

10h ago

Top Stories

Drugs, gun use top crime concerns in 4 major cities across Canada: CityNews poll
Drugs, gun use top crime concerns in 4 major cities across Canada: CityNews poll

One in five people on average believe crime and policing are top issues facing their city in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary, according to a new poll. The poll, conducted by Maru Public Opinion...

5m ago

How Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel pitch could live in the shadow of Boston's 'Big Dig'
How Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel pitch could live in the shadow of Boston's 'Big Dig'

In an announcement on Sept. 25, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a feasibility study for building a tunnel under Highway 401 will be conducted.

1h ago

'Life is hard': Living under a 29-year boil-water advisory in an Ontario First Nation
'Life is hard': Living under a 29-year boil-water advisory in an Ontario First Nation

Every other day, Derek Moonias drives 15 minutes to the airport in Neskantaga First Nation and fills his pickup truck with cases of bottled water flown in on the dime of the federal government. The...

1h ago

TDSB calls for expedited investigation by Ontario ministry into pro-Palestinian protest field trip
TDSB calls for expedited investigation by Ontario ministry into pro-Palestinian protest field trip

The Toronto District School Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the controversial field trip that saw students involved in a pro-Palestinian protest. Members of the Jewish community...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Ontario ministry launches investigation into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ontario ministry launches investigation into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

The Toronto District School Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the controversial field trip that saw students involved in a pro-Palestinian protest.

10h ago

2:17
Out with the rain and in with the sunshine
Out with the rain and in with the sunshine

Sunny and mild conditions are set to return on Thursday but Hurricane Helene could be pushing increasing cloud and possibly rain into our region by the weekend.

15h ago

2:40
Highway 401 tunnel proposal: Could Boston's 'Big Dig' experience be seen in Toronto?
Highway 401 tunnel proposal: Could Boston's 'Big Dig' experience be seen in Toronto?

As Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government prepares to do a feasibility study for building a tunnel for traffic under Highway 401, it evokes memories of the 'Big Dig' in Boston. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

1:39
Trial continues for Toronto cop charged with assault after Brampton teens death
Trial continues for Toronto cop charged with assault after Brampton teens death

Calvin Au took the stand today as the Toronto cop faces an assault causing bodily harm from an incident back in 2021. Brandon Rowe reports.

15h ago

2:09
Hundreds protest growing violence in Lebanon
Hundreds protest growing violence in Lebanon

The impact of the war in the Middle East continues to be felt across the GTA. As the conflict widens into Lebanon, people are taking to the streets in Toronto calling for an end to the violence.
More Videos