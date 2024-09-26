The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said a man linked to a double shooting homicide in Etobicoke in early 2022 remains wanted and could be residing in the GTA.

On Jan. 3, 2022, investigators were notified of gunshots heard in the Horner Avenue and Thirtieth Street area, just off Browns Line.

Three people — two men and a woman — were found shot and injured. The two men were transported to a hospital and later died. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two victims were identified as 24-year-old Minyali Wur and 20-year-old Chudier Reat, both of Mississauga.

TPS said Phillip Grant of Peel Region, who is now 34 years old, remains wanted for second-degree murder. Investigators received information that Grant is in the GTA, and his image has been released.

In a news release, TPS said members of the public are urged not to approach the wanted man and should call 911 immediately.

“Anyone offering him assistance in evading arrest may be considered an accessory after the fact and face charges,” wrote TPS.