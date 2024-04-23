Toronto police to unveil Canada’s top 25 most wanted fugitives

Toronto Police Service headquarters.
Toronto Police Service headquarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 23, 2024 5:16 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 5:20 am.

A major announcement is coming on some of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.

Members of Toronto police, Crime Stoppers, and the BOLO Program will speak at 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters to unveil Canada’s top 25 most wanted fugitives.

A police spokesperson said the announcement will also include “unprecedented rewards” and a new online incentive for members of the public to participate in the campaign.

The Bolo Program is an initiative leveraging social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted.

Since 2018, the non-profit Bolo Program has built its most wanted list from the voluntarily submitted lists of police departments across Canada. It employs a six-police investigator committee to determine suspect rankings and uses social media to help spread the word about wanted individuals. 

