MEC recalls some gloves, mitts due to mould

Vancouver MEC store on East 2nd Avenue. (Courtesy MEC)

By Charlie Carey

Posted December 5, 2024 10:52 am.

Vancouver-based Mountain Equipment Company is recalling a handful of gloves and mitts after some were found to have “visible mould growth.”

In a release, MEC says it is working with Health Canada to recall the specific items.

The affected products are:

StyleDescriptionAffected PO numberColours affected
6018272MEC T1 Warm Waterproof Vario Gloves668052Black
6018278MEC T2 Warmer Wind Block Gloves668056Black, Sulphur
6018024MEC Essential Mitts666917Black, Salmonberry, Wild Berry

“MEC is asking that you check your mitts for the style number and purchase order (PO) number found on a white tag inside the mitt or glove on the wrist of the right-handed unit (behind the size tag),” the outdoor company explained online.

“If the PO number printed there is one of the three listed below, your mitts are potentially affected and can be returned to MEC for a refund. Mitts from these purchase orders were only available from mid-September 2024 online through MEC.ca and through our stores.”

MEC explains other purchase orders of the same styles and colours have not been affected by mould. The outdoor retailer explains that customers with further questions can call MEC at 1.888.847.0770.

