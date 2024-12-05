Toronto’s WNBA team name, logo unveiled: Meet the Tempo

Canada’s first WNBA team has a name. Meet the Toronto Tempo.

The announcement follows thousands of public submissions, which led to the decision to name the team the Toronto Tempo.

“Tempo is pace. It’s speed. It’s a heartbeat. And it’s what you feel when you step into the streets of this city and in the energy of the people who call Canada home,” said Teresa Resch, President of the Toronto Tempo.

“As Canada’s WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country.”

The heartbeat of competition is Tempo— the unseen force that shapes the game.



Introducing your Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first international expansion team. #TorontoTempo pic.twitter.com/eCNT4AYkuG — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) December 5, 2024

A spokesperson said the Tempo name was “purposefully designed to work in both French and English, creating an inclusive brand for fans across the country.”

Toronto’s logo was also shared, which “reflects the team’s values, its forward-leaning motion representing the team’s desire for progress; its sharp angles and round curves a nod to the dynamic nature of the team and the game.”

WNBA Toronto team president Teresa Resch poses for a portrait during a news conference announcing the city’s WNBA franchise in Toronto on Thursday, May 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

“The sounds of the court. The beat of the music. The passion of the fans around you and the intensity of the players on the floor. ​Capturing all that energy, excitement, and feeling was crucial as we chose the name for Canada’s WNBA team,” Resch said.

Before being named the Tempo’s President, Resch worked as the Raptors’ VP of basketball operations and player development for many years and was part of the team’s front office during their NBA championship run in 2019.

The Tempo is owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures. Tanenbaum is also the chairman and a minority owner of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), which owns several Toronto sports franchises, including the NBA’s Raptors, NHL’s Maple Leafs and Toronto FC of the MLS.

Toronto is the WNBA’s 14th franchise and the expansion Golden State Valkyries will start play next year. The Toronto Tempo will begin playing at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026.