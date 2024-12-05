Toronto’s WNBA team name, logo unveiled: Meet the Tempo

The Toronto Tempo logo. Photo: Official.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 5, 2024 7:20 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2024 7:37 am.

Canada’s first WNBA team has a name. Meet the Toronto Tempo.

The announcement follows thousands of public submissions, which led to the decision to name the team the Toronto Tempo.

“Tempo is pace. It’s speed. It’s a heartbeat. And it’s what you feel when you step into the streets of this city and in the energy of the people who call Canada home,” said Teresa Resch, President of the Toronto Tempo.

“As Canada’s WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country.”

A spokesperson said the Tempo name was “purposefully designed to work in both French and English, creating an inclusive brand for fans across the country.”

Toronto’s logo was also shared, which “reflects the team’s values, its forward-leaning motion representing the team’s desire for progress; its sharp angles and round curves a nod to the dynamic nature of the team and the game.”

WNBA Toronto executive
WNBA Toronto team president Teresa Resch poses for a portrait during a news conference announcing the city’s WNBA franchise in Toronto on Thursday, May 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

“The sounds of the court. The beat of the music. The passion of the fans around you and the intensity of the players on the floor. ​Capturing all that energy, excitement, and feeling was crucial as we chose the name for Canada’s WNBA team,” Resch said.

Before being named the Tempo’s President, Resch worked as the Raptors’ VP of basketball operations and player development for many years and was part of the team’s front office during their NBA championship run in 2019.

The Tempo is owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures. Tanenbaum is also the chairman and a minority owner of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), which owns several Toronto sports franchises, including the NBA’s Raptors, NHL’s Maple Leafs and Toronto FC of the MLS.

Toronto is the WNBA’s 14th franchise and the expansion Golden State Valkyries will start play next year. The Toronto Tempo will begin playing at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026.

Top Stories

Double shooting leaves man dead, another seriously injured in Brampton
Double shooting leaves man dead, another seriously injured in Brampton

A man is dead, and a second man is in critical condition following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Odeon Street and Concorde Drive area...

1h ago

Family of four expected to spend $800 more on food in 2025: report
Family of four expected to spend $800 more on food in 2025: report

A family of four will be spending over $800 more on food in 2025 as the price of food continues to increase, according to a new report. The Canada Food Price Report, released by members from Dalhousie...

9h ago

Several suspects in custody after Markham jewellery store robbery
Several suspects in custody after Markham jewellery store robbery

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators say several suspects are in custody and others remain at large after a wild smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery in Markham on Wednesday afternoon that was captured...

15h ago

Taxi driver dead after cab crashes into pole in Mississauga
Taxi driver dead after cab crashes into pole in Mississauga

A male taxi driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of the collision in the Wolfedale Road and Central Parkway West area near Mavis...

22m ago

