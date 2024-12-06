1 in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

One man is in critical condition, and other injuries were reported following a multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Friday.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Atomic Avenue and North Queen Street area near The Queensway and The East Mall just before noon.

TPS said two vehicles were involved in a collision. Paramedics tell CityNews that an adult male was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition, while two others suffered minor injuries.

North Queen Street is closed for the investigation.