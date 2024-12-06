The Big Story

What’s changed 35 years after the Montreal massacre?

Ecole Polytechnique
Beams of light are projected into the air in Montreal on Dec. 6, 2020, in memory of the 14 women who were murdered at Ecole Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989, in an anti-feminist attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted December 6, 2024 7:23 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2024 7:53 am.

On Dec. 6, 1989, a lone gunman walked into Montreal’s École Polytechnique and began shooting female students. The young man was motivated by his misogynistic hatred for women. He targeted his victims because they were women.

By the time his rampage was over, 14 young women lay dead.

It was a tragedy that shook the nation to its core. Never before had our country seen such horrific violence targeted at young women.

The Polytechnique shooting galvanized the women’s movement in Canada and put a national focus specifically on violence against women.

Parliament went on to create a national action plan on combating violence against women. Every year on December 6 we mark the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. Still, violence against women remains an epidemic in this country.

Host David Smith speaks with Ecole Polytechnique survivor Nathalie Provost about her memory of that terrible day and her work advocating for stricter gun control laws in Canada.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid backlog
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid backlog

Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike. Purolator said in an email that severe weather...

3h ago

Canada Post strike enters fourth week after union sends counter-proposals to mediator
Canada Post strike enters fourth week after union sends counter-proposals to mediator

OTTAWA — Canada Post and the union representing more than 55,000 striking workers appeared closer to resuming negotiations as the strike entered its fourth week. Federal mediation was put on hold last...

3h ago

6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery
6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery

Six people have been charged, including four youths, in connection to a daytime robbery at Markville Mall. York police were called just after noon to a jewellery store in the mall on Highway 7 and McCowan...

11h ago

Vigils, events to mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist mass killing
Vigils, events to mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist mass killing

Polytechnique Montréal will pay tribute today to the 14 young women who were murdered at the engineering school 35 years ago. Vigils and other events are scheduled in Montreal and across the country...

51m ago

