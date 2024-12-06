Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham

Ontario Provincial Police say there’s been another incident of rocks being thrown at vehicles on Highway 48 in York Region.

This time the target was an occupied GO Transit bus whose windshield was struck by a rock thrown at it on Highway 48, north of Major Mackenzie Drive just before 11:30 p.m. on November 30.

Police say no one was physically injured as a result of the incident.

Since September 20, the OPP has received 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles along Highway 48 in Markham, while York Regional Police (YRP) have identified another nine reports in their jurisdiction.

In the most serious incident to date, two people suffered life-threatening injuries after an object struck their vehicle leading to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie Drive. One of the two individuals injured remains in critical condition in hospital, according to police.

Map showing incidents of rocks being deliberately thrown at moving vehicles. OPP/HO

Investigators believe the incidents are all linked to the same suspect(s) or vehicle, believed to be a light-coloured sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora OPP who is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in coordination with YRP.