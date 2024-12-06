Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham

The front windshield of a GO Transit bus is seen after it was struck by a rock
The front windshield of a GO Transit bus is seen after it was struck by a rock on Nov. 30, 2024. OPP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted December 6, 2024 3:37 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2024 3:43 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police say there’s been another incident of rocks being thrown at vehicles on Highway 48 in York Region.

This time the target was an occupied GO Transit bus whose windshield was struck by a rock thrown at it on Highway 48, north of Major Mackenzie Drive just before 11:30 p.m. on November 30.

Police say no one was physically injured as a result of the incident.

Since September 20, the OPP has received 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles along Highway 48 in Markham, while York Regional Police (YRP) have identified another nine reports in their jurisdiction.

In the most serious incident to date, two people suffered life-threatening injuries after an object struck their vehicle leading to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie Drive. One of the two individuals injured remains in critical condition in hospital, according to police.

Map showing incidents of rocks being deliberately thrown at moving vehicles. OPP/HO

Investigators believe the incidents are all linked to the same suspect(s) or vehicle, believed to be a light-coloured sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora OPP who is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in coordination with YRP.

Top Stories

Whooping cough cases highest rate recorded since 2007 in Ontario
Whooping cough cases highest rate recorded since 2007 in Ontario

Ontario Public Health say whooping couch cases, or pertussis, in 2024 were the highest that has been observed since 2007. As of Nov 7, there were 1,475 cases, 1,251 which were confirmed between Jan...

4h ago

Police say 57 arrested, 103 charges laid in Hamilton drug market investigation
Police say 57 arrested, 103 charges laid in Hamilton drug market investigation

 Hamilton police say they've shut down an alleged ''open air`` drug market after a five-week project that led to the arrests of 57 people and more than 100 charges. Police say the King and East area...

1h ago

Charges against four of five Giller Prize protesters dropped, arts group says
Charges against four of five Giller Prize protesters dropped, arts group says

TORONTO — Pro-Palestinian organizers say charges against four of the five activists arrested for protesting last year's Giller Prize have been withdrawn. The group CanLit Responds announced the move...

37m ago

Jobless rate reaches 6.8% in November, highest since January 2017 outside of pandemic
Jobless rate reaches 6.8% in November, highest since January 2017 outside of pandemic

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.8 per cent last month as more people looked for work in a weak job market, shifting expectations toward a jumbo interest rate cut next week. Statistics...

3h ago

