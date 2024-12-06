Statistics Canada to release November labour force survey today

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its November jobs report this morning.

According to LSEG Data & Analytics, economists polled by Reuters expect the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.6 per cent last month.

The jobless rate was 6.5 per cent in October.

Job creation has lagged population growth considerably this year as high interest rates weigh on the economy.

Today’s labour report will be the last major economic release ahead of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate announcement on Dec. 11.

The central bank is expected to deliver another interest rate cut, though forecasters remain split on the size of the reduction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid backlog
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid backlog

Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike. Purolator said in an email that severe weather...

12m ago

Canada Post strike enters fourth week after union sends counter-proposals to mediator
Canada Post strike enters fourth week after union sends counter-proposals to mediator

OTTAWA — Canada Post and the union representing more than 55,000 striking workers appeared closer to resuming negotiations as the strike entered its fourth week. Federal mediation was put on hold last...

14m ago

6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery
6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery

Six people have been charged, including four youths, in connection to a daytime robbery at Markville Mall. York police were called just after noon to a jewellery store in the mall on Highway 7 and McCowan...

8h ago

On eve of 35th anniversary of École Polytechnique massacre feds outlaw another 324 types of firearms
On eve of 35th anniversary of École Polytechnique massacre feds outlaw another 324 types of firearms

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has outlawed another 324 firearm varieties — guns it says belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters. The move follows the May 2020...

7h ago

