Statistics Canada to release November labour force survey today

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its November jobs report this morning.

According to LSEG Data & Analytics, economists polled by Reuters expect the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.6 per cent last month.

The jobless rate was 6.5 per cent in October.

Job creation has lagged population growth considerably this year as high interest rates weigh on the economy.

Today’s labour report will be the last major economic release ahead of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate announcement on Dec. 11.

The central bank is expected to deliver another interest rate cut, though forecasters remain split on the size of the reduction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press