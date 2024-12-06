A 64-year-old man from Toronto is facing charges in an alleged sexual assault, police said.

Authorities noted that the accused was working as an apartment building superintendent in the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West area in North York at the time of the alleged offence.

Police said the man offered to assist the male victim, a building resident, in finding employment. It’s alleged that the accused sexually assaulted the victim while in his office.

On Wednesday, Fernando Oliveira, 64, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police are concerned there may be more victims, and an image of the accused has been released. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.