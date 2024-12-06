Disappearance of Mistie Murray almost three decades ago ‘fraught with a lot of sadness’

On this week’s episode of the “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast, 680 NewsRadio reporter Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV Barrie take a look at the mysterious disappearance of Mistie Murray.

The 16-year-old vanished from her hometown of Goderich, Ont., on May 31st, 1995.

In a shocking twist in the case, police charged Murray’s adoptive father with murder several months after her disappearance. Steve Murray was tried and later acquitted by a jury in 1997. Murray died in 2018 following a reported work-related accident.

An independent review of the police investigation determined errors in judgement were made.

Lindsay Lobb with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says this case is fraught with a lot of sadness.

“On top of their child being missing, there was also the family having to manage the perception of potentially being responsible for her disappearance,” said Lobb.

There have been many supposed sightings of Murray over the years, but neither she nor her body has ever been found.

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving this homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

You can listen to the full Michael Nigris story on “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” on the Seekr app, the Frequency Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.