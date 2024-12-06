Disappearance of Mistie Murray almost three decades ago ‘fraught with a lot of sadness’

Mistie Murray is seen in this undated photo
Mistie Murray is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Fil Martino

Posted December 6, 2024 7:31 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2024 7:56 am.

On this week’s episode of the “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast, 680 NewsRadio reporter Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV Barrie take a look at the mysterious disappearance of Mistie Murray.

The 16-year-old vanished from her hometown of Goderich, Ont., on May 31st, 1995.

In a shocking twist in the case, police charged Murray’s adoptive father with murder several months after her disappearance. Steve Murray was tried and later acquitted by a jury in 1997. Murray died in 2018 following a reported work-related accident.

An independent review of the police investigation determined errors in judgement were made.

Lindsay Lobb with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says this case is fraught with a lot of sadness.

“On top of their child being missing, there was also the family having to manage the perception of potentially being responsible for her disappearance,” said Lobb.

There have been many supposed sightings of Murray over the years, but neither she nor her body has ever been found.

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving this homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

You can listen to the full Michael Nigris story on “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” on the Seekr app, the Frequency Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.

Top Stories

Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid backlog
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid backlog

Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike. Purolator said in an email that severe weather...

3h ago

Canada Post strike enters fourth week after union sends counter-proposals to mediator
Canada Post strike enters fourth week after union sends counter-proposals to mediator

OTTAWA — Canada Post and the union representing more than 55,000 striking workers appeared closer to resuming negotiations as the strike entered its fourth week. Federal mediation was put on hold last...

3h ago

6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery
6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery

Six people have been charged, including four youths, in connection to a daytime robbery at Markville Mall. York police were called just after noon to a jewellery store in the mall on Highway 7 and McCowan...

11h ago

Vigils, events to mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist mass killing
Vigils, events to mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist mass killing

Polytechnique Montréal will pay tribute today to the 14 young women who were murdered at the engineering school 35 years ago. Vigils and other events are scheduled in Montreal and across the country...

51m ago

