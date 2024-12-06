Whitby man charged for allegedly pointing gun, threatening to kill acquaintance
A Whitby man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot and kill an acquaintance he just bummed a smoke off.
Officers were called to the Byron Street South and Victoria Street East area on Thursday, November 14, at around 7:30 p.m.
Investigators say the suspect and victim, who know each other, were both near a residence in the area when the interaction took place.
“The suspect asked the victim for a cigarette but then, without being provoked, pointed a firearm at the victim’s chest and threatened to kill him,” a Durham Regional Police release explains.
“Fearing for his safety, the victim handed over a pack of cigarettes. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.”
At the time of the alleged offence, police say the suspect was in the custodial care of Ontario Shores — a mental health treatment facility — and was found hiding on the facility’s property.
Officers say they also found the firearm, and later determined that it was a replica.
Michael Philip, 35, of Whitby, is facing charges including utter threats to cause death or bodily harm, point firearm, possess firearm while prohibited and disobey a lawful court order.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.