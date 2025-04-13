Canadian municipal leaders are calling on the major federal party leaders to act to reduce climate-related emergencies and move away from building more pipelines.

An open letter signed by 128 mayors, councillors, deputy mayors, and other city officials, asks for the conversation during the federal election campaign to move toward climate action, asking the leaders to “fight back” with more investments in national projects to protect Canadians from looming tariffs and climate change.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland, who saw about a third of the Alberta town ravaged by fast-moving flames last summer, is one of many who signed the open letter. Others include Montreal Mairesse Marie-Andrée Mauger, Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno, and former Toronto Mayor David Miller.

While Jasper continues to experience the effects of the summer 2024 wildfire in the town, Montreal also saw hardship that year after intense flooding impacted the city following a single day of non-stop rain. The insured losses in Jasper are estimated to be $1.23 billion, while the flooding is nearly $2.5 billion.

“Over the past decade, we’ve watched wildfires rip through nearly every part of our country. Just like you, we were stunned when Lytton disappeared off the map. Then parts of Halifax went up in flames. Last year, wildfires engulfed the iconic and beloved Jasper. What’s next? Who’s next?” reads the letter.

The letter proposes five ideas for the next federal government: to create an east-west-north clean electric grid, a national high-speed rail, at least two million non-market energy-efficient homes that adapt to cold and warm temperatures with heat pump installations, and a “national resilience, response and recovery strategy” fund.

It claims these ideas would boost thousands of jobs in cities, rural, and indigenous communities; and use Canadian steel, aluminum, and lumber.

Additionally, the initiative says redirecting billions of dollars in fossil fuel subsidies and strengthening the polluter pays principle would be funding methods.

“A more active partner in Ottawa is needed to ensure we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build out a fossil fuel-free economy across the country–priorities that successive federal governments have committed to but not sufficiently delivered over the past two decades,” a statement under the letter reads.

Under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the federal government announced funding for the design phase of high-speed rail Alto, a 1,000-kilometre, 300 km/hour line from Toronto to Quebec City, at $3.9 billion. The phase is expected to last five years and could be cancelled by the next government.

‘Unpopular pipeline projects’ not the answer

The letter says U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats have led to a resurgence of “long-dead and unpopular pipeline projects” during the federal election campaign.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he would fast-track regulatory processes and make “energy corridors” to develop natural resources, and Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has advocated for nearly the same.

They both also want to reduce wait times for energy projects, with the Liberals wanting to bring it down to at most two years, while the Conservatives want a target of six months at least.

While not campaigning in the federal election, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has travelled to the U.S. on various occasions to advocate for Canadian oil, pushing for further pipeline development, and a Conservative government.

Smith has made it no secret she wants the Conservatives to win the next election. Smith has threatened a national unity crisis if the next prime minister doesn’t grant Alberta’s demands, which are mostly focused on oil development.

But the local leaders say new pipelines require massive public handouts, and trample on Indigenous sovereignty. It also means “more climate disasters hitting our cities and towns in years to come.”

“As local leaders, we know that whatever their political backgrounds, our constituents are worried about the same things: good jobs; a safe and affordable place to live; and confidence that their leaders have a plan for the next crisis we face, whether a climate disaster – or an economic sucker punch from our closest ally,” the letter reads.

It asks for unity around national projects on climate action to “protect and connect our country.”

Green Party of Canada Leaders Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedneault responded to the letter and are in “full support” of the call to action.

“Canada must wake up to the reality that climate action is not a niche issue. It’s a matter of national security, economic resilience, and justice,” May said.

The Green Party’s stance includes many of the calls to action, including a national clean electricity grid, high-speed rail, non-market housing, building retrofits, and climate disaster preparedness.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party isn’t prioritizing pipelines and wants to develop an east-west clean electricity grid.

However, he says pipeline projects can work so long as they are accepted by the communities they’re routed through, not hurt the environment, provide good jobs, and meet Indigenous consultation requirements.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, additionally, has said he would oppose any pipeline project into Quebec if his party forms government.

Canadians head to the polls on April 28.