Winter storm delays flights and closes schools in Toronto area

Flight have been disrupted and schools are closed as a winter storm continues to dump snow over much of southern Ontario and Quebec.

Schools across the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton are closed in response to the snowfall.

In Ottawa, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board cancelled school buses, but said schools will be open.

Toronto’s Pearson airport says it has been the heaviest snowfall of the season and is warning travellers they may see impacts to their flights.

The storm is expected to move east toward the Atlantic provinces. New Brunswick could see up to 25 centimetres in some areas as snowfall continues into tonight.

Meanwhile, several parts of Western Canada are dealing with an extended period of extreme cold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press