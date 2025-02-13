Winter storm delays flights and closes schools in Toronto area

A person crosses a street as snow falls in Montreal, Sunday, January 7, 2024. Much of southern Ontario and Quebec is under winter storm and snowfall warnings as a low-pressure system moves east toward the Atlantic provinces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2025 7:26 am.

Flight have been disrupted and schools are closed as a winter storm continues to dump snow over much of southern Ontario and Quebec.

Schools across the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton are closed in response to the snowfall.

In Ottawa, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board cancelled school buses, but said schools will be open.

Toronto’s Pearson airport says it has been the heaviest snowfall of the season and is warning travellers they may see impacts to their flights.

The storm is expected to move east toward the Atlantic provinces. New Brunswick could see up to 25 centimetres in some areas as snowfall continues into tonight.

Meanwhile, several parts of Western Canada are dealing with an extended period of extreme cold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press

