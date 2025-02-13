The Big Story

The communities that will be hit hardest by U.S. tariffs

A Canadian flag flies in the wind at Granville Island in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 30, 2014. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 13, 2025 7:04 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2025 7:05 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, President Donald Trump’s threats of massive tariffs on Canadian goods has sparked a lot of fear about what a trade war would mean for our country.

Economists predict that the 25 per cent tariffs on our goods would plunge the country into recession by the summer, but some communities will be hit harder than others.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has now compiled a list of 41 cities across the country and rated just how vulnerable or cushioned they may be to tariffs from the U.S.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Matthew Holmes, Executive Vice President and Chief of Public Policy at the Chamber about which cities will be hit hardest and which ones may fare better than others.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
