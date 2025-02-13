The communities that will be hit hardest by U.S. tariffs

In today’s The Big Story podcast, President Donald Trump’s threats of massive tariffs on Canadian goods has sparked a lot of fear about what a trade war would mean for our country.

Economists predict that the 25 per cent tariffs on our goods would plunge the country into recession by the summer, but some communities will be hit harder than others.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has now compiled a list of 41 cities across the country and rated just how vulnerable or cushioned they may be to tariffs from the U.S.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Matthew Holmes, Executive Vice President and Chief of Public Policy at the Chamber about which cities will be hit hardest and which ones may fare better than others.