York police issue warning after more than a dozen online sellers burned by fake $100 bills

Police in York Region are alerting the public after numerous victims said they were given counterfeit $100 bills in exchange for high-value items they sold through online sites.

So far 14 victims have come forward since October 2024.

“When the suspects met with the victims to provide payment in person, $100 Canadian bills were used and later determined to be counterfeit,” a York Regional Police release states.

Investigators say in most incidents the bills had serial numbers GJR6710018 and GJR710022 printed on them.

The words ‘PROP MONEY’ were also located in the window of the bills – a clear giveaway upon closer inspection.

Police offer the following tips to prevent being duped.