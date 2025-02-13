York police issue warning after more than a dozen online sellers burned by fake $100 bills
Posted February 13, 2025 3:02 pm.
Last Updated February 13, 2025 3:37 pm.
Police in York Region are alerting the public after numerous victims said they were given counterfeit $100 bills in exchange for high-value items they sold through online sites.
So far 14 victims have come forward since October 2024.
“When the suspects met with the victims to provide payment in person, $100 Canadian bills were used and later determined to be counterfeit,” a York Regional Police release states.
Investigators say in most incidents the bills had serial numbers GJR6710018 and GJR710022 printed on them.
The words ‘PROP MONEY’ were also located in the window of the bills – a clear giveaway upon closer inspection.
Police offer the following tips to prevent being duped.
- Each bill will have its own serial number. Be sure to check the serial numbers if given multiple bills
- Inspect the window on the bill and ensure the tiny numbers in it match the denomination
- Ensure the portrait in the window matches the main portrait
- Ensure the image in the window changes colour
- When running your finger over the main portrait, the ink should feel raised
- The maple leaf window should house tiny numbers when looked through a small, bright light source