Fentanyl ‘czar’ isn’t a czar at all, as Brosseau officially named as a commissioner

OTTAWA — Canada’s new fentanyl czar, it turns out, isn’t a czar at all.

The federal government named Kevin Brosseau to the position earlier this week but made it official in an order-in-council published today.

In that order Brosseau’s official title is not “fentanyl czar” but the “Commissioner of Canada’s Fight Against Fentanyl.”

It lists his salary range between $243,500 and $286,400.

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty previously said the term “fentanyl czar” was carefully chosen, and dismissed notions the language was to appease U.S. President Donald Trump.

Brosseau is to serve as a liaison between Canada and the United States, as the southern neighbour has accused Canada of flowing fentanyl into the U.S., though less than one per cent of America’s fentanyl comes from Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press