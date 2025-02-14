Fentanyl ‘czar’ isn’t a czar at all, as Brosseau officially named as a commissioner

Kevin Brosseau attends a tour of the Canada Border Services Agency Lansdowne port of entry in Lansdowne, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2025 5:38 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2025 7:22 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s new fentanyl czar, it turns out, isn’t a czar at all.

The federal government named Kevin Brosseau to the position earlier this week but made it official in an order-in-council published today.

In that order Brosseau’s official title is not “fentanyl czar” but the “Commissioner of Canada’s Fight Against Fentanyl.”

It lists his salary range between $243,500 and $286,400.

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty previously said the term “fentanyl czar” was carefully chosen, and dismissed notions the language was to appease U.S. President Donald Trump.

Brosseau is to serve as a liaison between Canada and the United States, as the southern neighbour has accused Canada of flowing fentanyl into the U.S., though less than one per cent of America’s fentanyl comes from Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm watch leaves Toronto, GTA bracing for up to 30 cm of snow this weekend

Having barely just finished digging out from the snowiest storm in nearly two years, Toronto and the GTA are bracing for a third winter storm in the last eight days this weekend. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Police searching for suspects after jewellery store robbery in south Etobicoke

Toronto police are searching for an unknown number of suspects following a jewellery theft in south Etobicoke. Investigators say thieves struck a store inside the mall at The Queensway and Kipling Avenue...

1h ago

SIU charges Toronto Police officer after civilian badly injured during summer arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto Police officer with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that was captured on video by CityNews cameras last summer. The video...

3h ago

City of Toronto asks builder of tiny homeless shelters to remove them from park

Samu Nauel has been mostly homeless since moving to Canada from Hungary in 2023 and applying for asylum. He was able to stay in a Toronto hotel for a while but eventually got kicked out. Then on Jan....

4h ago

Top Stories

Winter storm watch leaves Toronto, GTA bracing for up to 30 cm of snow this weekend

Having barely just finished digging out from the snowiest storm in nearly two years, Toronto and the GTA are bracing for a third winter storm in the last eight days this weekend. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Police searching for suspects after jewellery store robbery in south Etobicoke

Toronto police are searching for an unknown number of suspects following a jewellery theft in south Etobicoke. Investigators say thieves struck a store inside the mall at The Queensway and Kipling Avenue...

1h ago

SIU charges Toronto Police officer after civilian badly injured during summer arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto Police officer with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that was captured on video by CityNews cameras last summer. The video...

3h ago

City of Toronto asks builder of tiny homeless shelters to remove them from park

Samu Nauel has been mostly homeless since moving to Canada from Hungary in 2023 and applying for asylum. He was able to stay in a Toronto hotel for a while but eventually got kicked out. Then on Jan....

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
Officer charged after shoving bystander

A criminal charge has been laid against a Toronto Police officer, months after a violent alleyway altercation.

4h ago

2:40
Winter storm watch as more snow arrives this weekend

Saturday will see a steady accumulation of snow throughout the day ahead of a second burst of snow on Sunday which could bring an additional 25 cm

4h ago

2:29
Concerns about illegal dumping in Toronto’s Cherry Beach

In today's Speakers Corner report, some worry a part of Toronto’s waterfront has become an unchecked dumping ground.

10h ago

2:55
City digs out from major snow storm

Toronto continues digging out from the biggest snow storm of the season. Shauna Hunt with the city's snow clearing operations as we brace for more wintery weather
2:31
Calls for definitive action against downtown coyotes

Downtown residents are calling for an immediate and definitive action plan against coyotes as attacks on pet dogs become more frequent and more serious. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos