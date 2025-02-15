Here’s what’s open and closed on Family Day in Toronto

Here’s what’s open and closed on the first long weekend of the year.

Banks, government services, and libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17. Canada Post will be on a regular delivery schedule.

In Toronto, almost all city attractions will remain open including the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Casa Loma, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Riverdale Farm will be open, as well as the Allan Gardens and Centennial Park conservatories.

Here’s what else is open and closed in Toronto:

TRANSIT

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

The TTC will be on a holiday schedule with most routes and subway service starting at 6 a.m.

GROCERY AND ALCOHOL

LCBO and The Beer Store locations will be closed on Monday. Wine Rack stores will remain open in Toronto.

Most grocery stores will be closed on Family Day, select stores will remain open. Check with your local grocer for hours of operation.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations are open on Family Day. Check your local area for other pharmacy store hours.

ATTRACTIONS

The Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CN Tower will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Hockey Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Distillery District will be open with retailer hours from 12 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Casa Loma is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information and tickets are available at www.casaloma.ca.

Most movie theatres will be open on Family Day.

Select outdoor skating rinks are open, including Nathan Phillips Square. Check toronto.ca/skate for details and hours.

SHOPPING MALLS