Union station exhibit celebrates Black artistry

Destinie Adélakun stares at a picture of her art displayed at Union Station in Toronto on Feb. 15, 2025. CITYNEWS

By Alessandra Carneiro

Posted February 16, 2025 4:49 pm.

Through the halls of the country’s busiest train station, a mosaic of paintings and photographs stands tall amongst the walls for a new exhibit highlighting the work of Black artists.

“Black creativity and Black art really enriches our spaces and really enriches our culture,” said Trevor Twells, Founder of Make Room Inc., who collaborated with TD on the project.

That enrichment, Twells said, inspired A Transit Through Time exhibit.

“We wanted to honour those who came before us, the movers, the shakers, and those before us, the revolutionaries because those are the giants, Black creativity has permeated the culture for centuries, and we asked artists to explore this concept, and came up with this amazing exhibit.

Of the more than 100 artists who submitted their work, six were chosen to be a part of the project.

The artists include Destinie Adélakun, Pixel Heller, Segun Caezar, Heritier Bilaka, Rico Poku and Camille Kiffin.

“I initially created this body of work in 2023, and as artists, we’re always on the go, and we create work, and we kind of like never get a chance to reflect back on it and I think just being able to showcase this work in a public setting, 300,000 people get to grace it every single day, it’s a monumental moment and I’m super excited about it,” said Adélakun.

Adélakun moved to Canada from India when she was just 11 years old, the daughter of an Indian mother and a Nigerian father she says it was the history of her ancestors and reconnecting with her Nigerian heritage that inspired her work.

“Our global history is so surrounded by black history although we only get a month to celebrate it, so I wanted to think about what does relocation look like if our ancestors came here as free people – what would our place look like, our societal status, Black and brown people if they came here,” said Adélakun

The art exhibit, located on the first floor of Union Station, is free to attend and runs until August 31.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hundreds of flights cancelled, transit stops shuttered as storm blankets Toronto, GTA

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and transit agencies are reporting delays and disruptions as a winter storm blankets Toronto and much of southern Ontario for the second straight day. Environment...

1m ago

Israel's Netanyahu signals he's moving ahead with Trump's idea to transfer Palestinians from Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday signaled that he was moving ahead with U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to transfer the Palestinian population out of Gaza,...

42m ago

Internal report urged Canada to counter rhetoric about a 'crisis' at border

OTTAWA — An internal government report warned a year ago that allowing "the trend of negative rhetoric" about the security of the Canada-U.S. border could lead to a thickening of the 49th parallel, adversely...

9h ago

Liberals hope Crombie's name can flip Mississauga seats. It may be an uphill battle

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie jogs up to a door on a recent Saturday morning canvass in Mississauga, where she is warmly greeted in Polish by a woman who expresses her support and wishes the politician...

57m ago

Top Stories

Hundreds of flights cancelled, transit stops shuttered as storm blankets Toronto, GTA

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and transit agencies are reporting delays and disruptions as a winter storm blankets Toronto and much of southern Ontario for the second straight day. Environment...

1m ago

Israel's Netanyahu signals he's moving ahead with Trump's idea to transfer Palestinians from Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday signaled that he was moving ahead with U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to transfer the Palestinian population out of Gaza,...

42m ago

Internal report urged Canada to counter rhetoric about a 'crisis' at border

OTTAWA — An internal government report warned a year ago that allowing "the trend of negative rhetoric" about the security of the Canada-U.S. border could lead to a thickening of the 49th parallel, adversely...

9h ago

Liberals hope Crombie's name can flip Mississauga seats. It may be an uphill battle

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie jogs up to a door on a recent Saturday morning canvass in Mississauga, where she is warmly greeted in Polish by a woman who expresses her support and wishes the politician...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Pierre Poilievre holds 'Canada First' rally

The event was seen as a chance for Poilievre to refresh his message as polls show the substantial lead his party once enjoyed over the Liberals has been sharply reduced.

46m ago

2:10
Record breaking blizzard heading for the GTA

After the clean up of what was thought to be one of the biggest winter storms in years, southern Ontario is preparing for another record breaking storm with a punishing system projected to bring more than 30 cm of snow to Toronto/GTA by Sunday night.

23h ago

2:51
'Highly impactful' winter storm lashes Toronto, GTA

A “highly impactful” winter storm threatens to bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to Toronto this weekend with conditions expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday due to snow and blowing snow.

23h ago

1:53
Canada-wide warrant for Toronto man wanted in fatal Moss Park shooting

Toronto police have identified and issued a Canada-wide warrant for the suspect wanted in connection with the city’s third homicide of the year. Jazan Grewal has the latest from investigators.
1:39
Officer charged after shoving bystander

A criminal charge has been laid against a Toronto Police officer, months after a violent alleyway altercation.

More Videos