A traffic disruption is expected to last well into Monday afternoon after a serious overnight collision forced the closure of a key highway ramp in Etobicoke.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the northbound Highway 427 ramp to the eastbound Highway 401 remains fully shut down as officers continue an on‑scene investigation into a single‑vehicle crash that left one person critically injured.

The collision was reported around 1:40 a.m. and involved a lone sedan. According to the OPP, the driver was rushed to the hospital with life‑threatening injuries. No other occupants or vehicles were involved.

In an early Monday update, police said the closure — initially expected to last through the morning — will now extend into the afternoon as collision reconstruction teams work at the scene.

Commuters are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No further details about the driver or the circumstances leading to the crash have been released. Police have not indicated when the ramp will reopen.