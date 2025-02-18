RBI buys out partners’ stakes in Burger King China, seeks new partner to invest

A Burger King restaurant sign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Conroy

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2025 7:47 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2025 8:24 am.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it has bought its partners’ stakes in Burger King China for US$158 million and is seeking a new local partner.

The company says it acquired the interests from TFI Asia Holdings BV (TFI) and Pangaea Two Acquisition Holdings XXIII Ltd. (Cartesian).

RBI says it now owns nearly 100 per cent of the business and is looking for a new local partner to invest in the operations and become the controlling shareholder.

The company says TFI helped Burger King grow in China from around 60 restaurants in 2012 to about 1,500 today and will continue growing its operations in Turkey as one of RBI’s largest business partners.

RBI will also continue to be a partner with Cartesian in growing Tim Hortons in China.

RBI is the parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Flights resume at Toronto Pearson airport after crash Monday, investigation begins

Flights have resumed at Toronto's Pearson airport, but two runways are closed as investigators from Canada's Transportation Safety Board begin their work on what may have caused a plane crash Monday. At...

updated

1h ago

Crosswinds may have challenged pilots in Pearson plane crash, expert says

An aviation expert with more than 30,000 flight hours says it is “very rare” for an aircraft to end up upside down in a crash, as was the case with a Delta Air Lines plane that flipped on the tarmac...

13m ago

'I know my value': Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. fail to reach contract extension before deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree on a contract extension ahead of his self-imposed deadline, paving the way for the 25-year-old to become a free agent next summer. Guerrero...

updated

0m ago

Bitter cold arrives in Toronto, GTA following weekend of historic snowfall

Snowfall alerts have been lifted across much of the province and are replaced with extreme cold warnings as freezing temperatures arrive following days of intense snow. Three consecutive storms significantly...

2h ago

Top Stories

Flights resume at Toronto Pearson airport after crash Monday, investigation begins

Flights have resumed at Toronto's Pearson airport, but two runways are closed as investigators from Canada's Transportation Safety Board begin their work on what may have caused a plane crash Monday. At...

updated

1h ago

Crosswinds may have challenged pilots in Pearson plane crash, expert says

An aviation expert with more than 30,000 flight hours says it is “very rare” for an aircraft to end up upside down in a crash, as was the case with a Delta Air Lines plane that flipped on the tarmac...

13m ago

'I know my value': Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. fail to reach contract extension before deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree on a contract extension ahead of his self-imposed deadline, paving the way for the 25-year-old to become a free agent next summer. Guerrero...

updated

0m ago

Bitter cold arrives in Toronto, GTA following weekend of historic snowfall

Snowfall alerts have been lifted across much of the province and are replaced with extreme cold warnings as freezing temperatures arrive following days of intense snow. Three consecutive storms significantly...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the morning commute with up to eight centimetres expected. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

13h ago

3:17
Toronto snow removal could take weeks to clear

Toronto officials say it could be a few weeks before the snow from the back-to -back winter storms removed from city streets. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

5:02
More than a dozen injured after plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 15 people are now confirmed injured following the Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport. Faiza Amin provides the latest updates.

15h ago

2:49
Delta plane crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport, several injuries reported

Three people, including a child, were critically injured after a plane crashed at Toronto Pearson Airport. Catalina Gillies has more from the scene.

16h ago

1:23
Multiple injured after plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport

At least 8 people, including a child, are injured after a plane crash at Pearson Airport. It is not clear what caused the crash. Three people are in critical condition while the others have minor injuries.

16h ago

More Videos