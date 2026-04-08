No GO train service on Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines this weekend: what you need to know

If you are planning to take the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines this weekend, keep in mind that GO trains won’t be running along the entire two networks due to “critical track work.”

Lakeshore East line GO service

Metrolinx says train service will be suspended from Saturday until end of service Sunday between Durham College Oshawa and Union Station.

GO trains won’t be running on the entire Lakeshore East line April 11-12, 2026. (Photo: GOTransit.com)

GO buses will replace trains between Durham College Oshawa and Pickering GO, and then run direct to the Union Station bus terminal.

“During the closure, crews are conducting track improvements as part of GO expansion. The closure also allows us to make progress on the future Ontario Line subway, with crews carrying out necessary utility work in Toronto’s east end,” the provincial transportation agency stated in a release.

For travellers who usually board at Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough, and Danforth stations, Metrolinx advises riders to take the TTC as GO buses won’t be available at those stops during the closure.

Metrolinx is also advising riders that GO buses may depart at different times than regularly scheduled train service, and bus connections for the GO bus route 88 may be affected.

There will also be some late-night service adjustments on Friday.

As well, riders are being advised that some trains will need to run at slower speeds on Monday due to the weekend construction.

“Some trains between Pickering and Durham College Oshawa GO will arrive and depart a few minutes later than usual,” Metrolinx said.

Click here to check the schedule.

Regular GO train service will resume on Tuesday.

Click here for more information on the closure and options for alternate routes.

Stouffville line GO service

GO trains won’t be running between Old Elm and Union stations starting on Saturday until end of service on Sunday.

GO trains won’t be running on the entire Stouffville line April 11-12, 2026. (Photo: GOTransit.com)

“We will be performing critical work along the Stouffville line to enable future two-way, all-day service as well as access to new stations and transit connections. During the closure, crews are conducting necessary maintenance on retaining walls within the rail corridor to ensure the infrastructure that supports service along the Stouffville Line remains safe and reliable,” Metrolinx said.

The agency said GO buses will replace train service between Old Elm and Unionville GO stations and run express to Union Station Bus Terminal. It also said GO buses may depart at different times than regularly scheduled train service.

GO buses won’t be running at Milliken, Agincourt and Kennedy GO stations, which means riders travelling to and from those stations can opt to ride the TTC to get them to Union.

There will also be some late-night service adjustments on Friday.

Click here to check the GO schedule.

Regular GO train service will resume on Monday.

Click here for more information on the closure and options for alternate routes.