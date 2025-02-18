9-vehicle crash in Uxbridge sends male to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Posted February 18, 2025 12:28 pm.
A nine-vehicle crash in Uxbridge on Tuesday morning has sent a male to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Durham Regional Police said.
The male, whose age was not revealed, was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
The crash occured on Regional Road 1 (Concession Road 7) near Fowlers Road. Regional Road 1 is closed south of Fowlers Road and is expected to remain closed for several hours.
