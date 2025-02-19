Delta Air Lines offers US$30,000 to passengers in Toronto Pearson crash

Delta Air Lines has confirmed they have offered all 76 passengers on flight 4819 that crash-landed on the runway at Pearson Airport US$30,000 in compensation.

The airline said the gesture has “no strings attached and does not affect rights.”

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived Monday afternoon’s crash landing when the plane hit the tarmac and then tipped over, creating a fireball as its wing scraped along the ground before it rolled over and came to a stop in a cloud of smoke.

Video posted to social media showed emergency crews dousing the plane as passengers climbed out of emergency exits and onto the snow-swept tarmac.

In an update on Wednesday, the airline said 20 of the 21 passengers injured and sent to local hospitals had been released.

A Toronto law firm specializing in aviation cases confirmed they had been retained by two Canadian passengers. The firm also represents family members of passengers who were on the Ukraine International Airlines flight shot down over Tehran in 2020.

Vincent Genova, a partner at Rochon Genova, said both clients in the Delta crash had suffered injuries, including one who he said went back to the hospital Wednesday over a possible head injury when the seatbelts released. Genova said he was also working with an American firm retained by U.S. clients.

“We’re probably going to start our own investigation to determine if there are any other parties that should be involved in potential litigation moving forward,” he said in an interview.

Maintenance teams began removing the aircraft from the runway late Wednesday. The Transportation Safety Board confirmed efforts have begun to remove the aircraft and it will be moved to a hangar where it will undergo further examination.

