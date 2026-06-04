Ontario says it will formally assume ownership and responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway in fall 2027.

The move — part of the province’s New Deal for Toronto — is being framed by the Ford government as a major step toward reducing gridlock, improving regional traffic flow and ensuring the two critical arteries remain “safe, reliable, toll‑free and in good repair.”

Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that the province will provide up to $353 million to the City of Toronto to cover operating and maintenance costs until the transfer is complete.

“Uploading the Gardiner Expressway and DVP is part of our plan to tackle bumper‑to‑bumper traffic impacting drivers from across Ontario,” Ford said. “We will never toll these highways, and we will never tear them down.”

NEW – Now that the province is uploading them, I ask the Premier if he would build a tunnel under the DVP or Gardiner.



“Well, never rule out anything,” Ford said. pic.twitter.com/8B5IPi6uQg — Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) June 4, 2026

Chow: Upload will ease pressure on Toronto’s budget

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow called the upload a “major milestone” in the city’s agreement with the province, saying it will free up municipal dollars for other priorities.

“Returning these regional highways to provincial responsibility will reduce the financial burden on Toronto taxpayers,” Chow said. “It allows the city to focus more of its resources on the roads, transit, bridges and community infrastructure that residents rely on every day.”

Since the deal was announced in 2023, Ontario has already provided $431.4 million to support maintenance and repairs on the Gardiner and DVP — including $73 million to accelerate Gardiner rehabilitation work, which the province says was completed 18 months ahead of schedule.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said on Thursday the takeover will help keep the highways toll‑free “for the long term” while supporting the movement of people and goods across the GTA.

“Our government is making historic investments in highway infrastructure to fight gridlock,” Sarkaria said. “By taking ownership of the Gardiner Expressway and DVP, we are helping the more than 140,000 drivers who rely on the Gardiner every day get where they need to go safely and reliably.”