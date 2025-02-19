Toronto police say an alleged impaired driver is in custody following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke that has resulted in an extended road closure due to a downed hydro pole.

Officers responded to a crash in the Islington Avenue and Rathburn Road area just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the driver, a woman in her 20s, crashed into a hydro pole and knocked it down, resulting in live wires on the road.

The woman was arrested for impaired driving. No injuries were reported.

Police said the intersection is expected to be closed for an extended period for repairs to the hydro pole. The closure includes Islington Avenue between Rathburn Road and Great Oak Drive.

Toronto Hydro crews are at the scene for repairs. Motorists are being advised to seek out alternate routes.