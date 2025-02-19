City begins phased approach to remove 53 cm of snow that has fallen over past week

A snow removal truck near Adelaide Street West and Spadina Avenue in Toronto on Feb. 19, 2025. (Bryan Carey/CityNews)

By John Marchesan

Posted February 19, 2025 2:51 pm.

The City of Toronto says it has begun a phased approach to remove the more than 50 centimetres of snow that has fallen across the city over the last 10 days.

Officials say crews, which have been working 24/7 to clear snow from roads and sidewalks since last Wednesday, are now transitioning to snow removal operations which involve over 450 dump trucks transporting the mounds of snow to one of the five designated storage sites.

However, officials say snow removal is expected to take up to three weeks.

“Snow removal is a pretty slow-moving operation,” explained Barbara Gray, the General Manager of Transportation Services. “Clearing a kilometre of local residential road can be completed in five to 10 minutes with a plow, a snow removal operation on that same one kilometre can take about 10 hours.”

Snow removal is being prioritized on main street roads and sidewalks with transit routes, hospitals and emergency services stations, as well as roads with limited space for snow storage.

The last time the City conducted snow removal on this scale was January 2022 when more than 180,000 tonnes of snow were cleared. This time around, City officials say they have enhanced its winter snow removal operations with additional snow removal equipment and crews.

When asked about the ability of other cities, such as Montreal, to clear similar amounts of snow in a third of the time, City officials bristled at the suggestion that Toronto is underprepared for this type of weather event.

“I think we are well prepared for this kind of event with the frequency that we get it,” said Gray.

“(Montreal) have a very robust program – it’s about double in costs as our program is. But they get snow of this magnitude many, many times a season and their program is scaled appropriately for that. They do snow removal at the beginning of every storm.”

Officials noted Montreal removes about 300,000 tonnes of snow a year. “We haven’t removed anywhere near that in the last 10 years,” said Vincent Sferrazza, the Director of Transportation Services.

A Major Snowstorm Condition and Significant Weather Event remain in effect, which means parking is prohibited on snow routes including all streetcar routes. Vehicles parked on snow routes are subject to a $200 fine and will be towed at the owner’s expense.

As of Wednesday, Toronto police have issued more than 3,000 tickets and towed 41 vehicles.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto law firm hired to represent passengers in Delta plane crash at Pearson airport

Delays at Toronto's Pearson airport continued Wednesday as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fiery crash landing of a Delta Air Lines plane. All 76 passengers and four crew members...

2h ago

Government of Canada buys 500K doses of human avian influenza vaccine

It's better to have a vaccine and not to need it, than to need a vaccine and not to have it. That's basically what the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said in a release on Wednesday announcing...

4m ago

Boy, 14, charged in Oshawa stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a man was stabbed in Oshawa last Friday. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the Rideau Street and Saguenay Avenue area at around 10:40 p.m. for reports...

26m ago

Senior struck and killed while trying to get vehicle out of snowbank in Markham

A 78-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to get his vehicle out of a snowbank in Markham on Monday. Emergency responders were called to the area of Reesor Road and Elgin...

31m ago

Top Stories

Toronto law firm hired to represent passengers in Delta plane crash at Pearson airport

Delays at Toronto's Pearson airport continued Wednesday as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fiery crash landing of a Delta Air Lines plane. All 76 passengers and four crew members...

2h ago

Government of Canada buys 500K doses of human avian influenza vaccine

It's better to have a vaccine and not to need it, than to need a vaccine and not to have it. That's basically what the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said in a release on Wednesday announcing...

4m ago

Boy, 14, charged in Oshawa stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a man was stabbed in Oshawa last Friday. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the Rideau Street and Saguenay Avenue area at around 10:40 p.m. for reports...

26m ago

Senior struck and killed while trying to get vehicle out of snowbank in Markham

A 78-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to get his vehicle out of a snowbank in Markham on Monday. Emergency responders were called to the area of Reesor Road and Elgin...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:44
Plane crash causes cancellations of hundred of flights

Many passengers are dealing with the ripple effect of the devastating delta airplane crash. Brandon Rowe is speaking with passengers who say communication has not been good.

20h ago

3:10
Passengers speak out about surviving upside-down plane crash at Pearson Airport

As the investigation continues into what caused a plane to flip and catch fire during a landing at Pearson Airport,  we are now hearing the harrowing details from passengers who survived the crash. Shauna Hunt reports.

19h ago

0:42
Video shows Delta flight crash and roll over upon arrival in Toronto

In a different camera angle of the Delta plane crash in Toronto, the aircraft can be seen touching down and the roll over and become engulfed in flames. The video was taken and provided to CityNews by someone working at the airport.
7:14
Former U.S. military pilot reacts to Delta plane crash at Pearson airport

Investigations are underway into the crash landing of a Delta passenger plane at Pearson airport. With more on the moments leading to the crash, Faiza Amin speaks with pilot, and U.S. Colonel, J. Joseph.
More Videos