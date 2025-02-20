Delta disputes ‘disinformation’ about flight crew on plane that crash-landed at Pearson Airport

A Delta Air Lines plane lies upside down at Toronto Pearson Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Photo credit: Transportation Safety Board

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 20, 2025 8:34 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2025 8:57 pm.

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to “false and misleading assertions” about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson airport on Monday.

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived when Delta Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor, crashed upon landing and burst into flames. The plane ended up on its backside.

On Thursday night, Delta and Endeavor set out to correct “disinformation” on social media that suggested the captain and first officer on the flight failed training events.

“Mesaba Airlines, a progenitor company of Endeavor Air, hired the captain in October 2007,” the release said.

“He has served both as an active duty Captain and in pilot training and flight safety capacities. Assertions that he failed training events are false. Assertions that he failed to flow into a pilot position at Delta Air Lines due to training failures are also false.”

Related:

The statement says the First Officer on the flight was hired in January 2024 by Endeavor Air and completed training in April.

“She has been flying for Endeavor since that time. Her flight experience exceeded the minimum requirements set by U.S. Federal regulations. Assertions that she failed training events are false.”

Both crew members are qualified and FAA certified for their positions, the statement added.

Delta and Endeavor did not name the two employees.

On Wednesday, Delta announced that it was offering all 76 passengers on the flight US$30,000 in compensation.

The airline said the gesture has “no strings attached and does not affect rights.”

Meanwhile, a Toronto law firm specializing in aviation cases confirmed it has been retained by two Canadian passengers on the flight.

Wreckage moved as investigation continues

The wreckage of the plane has been moved to a hangar as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

One aviation expert who spoke with CityNews after viewing videos of the crash landing, said the plane appeared to descend too quickly, causing a hard landing.

“At first blush it appears that that rate of descent does not look like it was mitigated prior to touchdown,” J. Joseph, a veteran aviator in the U.S. Marine Corps., with more than 30,000 logged flight hours, told CityNews on Tuesday.

Joseph says weather was also a factor, with strong winds reported at the time.

“Again, the very challenging gusty wind conditions that prevailed at the time of the mishap look like they would have contributed significantly to the workload of the pilots.” 

“But again, clearly the rate of descent simply has to be arrested prior to touchdown.”

One passenger described a jolting landing and the chaos that ensued in an interview with CityNews.

“When we hit, it was just super hard. The plane went sideways,” John Nelson said. “I believe we skidded on our side and flipped over on our back. Where we ended up, there was a big fireball.”

“It was mass chaos. I was upside down,” he added. “The lady next to me was upside down. We let ourselves go, and I hit the ceiling, which is a surreal feeling. And then everybody was just like, get out, get out, get out.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stellantis pausing production of Jeep Compass SUV at Brampton plant

Stellantis says it is pausing production of its next-generation electrified Jeep Compass SUV at its Brampton Assembly Plant, throwing the future of some 3,000 unionized workers into doubt. The carmaker...

5h ago

Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump's 51st state remarks

The anthem singer who performed the Canadian anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game Thursday night changed a lyric in “O Canada” as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated...

5m ago

Sunwing passengers recount travel chaos after airline cancels flights

Sunwing passengers stranded by the airline's sudden cancellation of all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport continue to share stories of travel chaos and sleepless nights as they desperately...

2h ago

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

9h ago

Top Stories

Stellantis pausing production of Jeep Compass SUV at Brampton plant

Stellantis says it is pausing production of its next-generation electrified Jeep Compass SUV at its Brampton Assembly Plant, throwing the future of some 3,000 unionized workers into doubt. The carmaker...

5h ago

Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump's 51st state remarks

The anthem singer who performed the Canadian anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game Thursday night changed a lyric in “O Canada” as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated...

5m ago

Sunwing passengers recount travel chaos after airline cancels flights

Sunwing passengers stranded by the airline's sudden cancellation of all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport continue to share stories of travel chaos and sleepless nights as they desperately...

2h ago

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Canada Post working to catch up after storm

A letter carrier with Canada Post reached out to Speakers Corner to say the contractor hired to plow out delivery trucks failed to show up on Monday of this week, delaying mail delivery to residents. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

2:44
Sunwing cancels southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing says it's canceling all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson on February 19th and 20th to prioritize getting passengers delayed abroad back home. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers stuck in Punta Cana.

11h ago

3:14
Toronto's big dig out continues

The City of Toronto says it has begun a phased approach to remove the more than 50 cm of snow that has fallen across the city over the last 10 days. The process could take up to 3 weeks. Brandon Choghri reports.
2:33
Light chance of flurries as temperatures climb next week

Some flurries expected Thursday as temperatures are expected to hit above freezing next week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
2:58
Chaotic commute for transit riders continues

Days after a series of snow storms ended, transit riders in the GTA are still running into service suspensions, delays and large crowds. David Zura explains. 
More Videos