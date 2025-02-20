Woman critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run dies in hospital

A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Mississauga last month has died in hospital.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Bristol Road West and Loonlake Avenue area just before midnight on Jan. 14.

Investigators arrived at the scene and located a female pedestrian in her 20s who had been hit by a car. She was transported to a trauma centre as a result of her injuries.

In an update from investigators, police said the woman died in hospital.

On Jan. 18, Peel Regional Police officers were called to the White Clover Way and Apple Blossom Circle area in Mississauga and located the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, a Black 2018 Honda CRV.

Authorities noted that vehicle parts had been replaced and repairs completed. The driver has not been located.

Anyone with information about this collision or the suspect or suspects is urged to call Peel Regional Police.