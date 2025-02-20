Woman critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run dies in hospital

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Bristol Road West and Loonlake Avenue area just before midnight on Jan. 14, 2025. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 20, 2025 6:20 am.

A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Mississauga last month has died in hospital.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Bristol Road West and Loonlake Avenue area just before midnight on Jan. 14.

Investigators arrived at the scene and located a female pedestrian in her 20s who had been hit by a car. She was transported to a trauma centre as a result of her injuries.

In an update from investigators, police said the woman died in hospital.

On Jan. 18, Peel Regional Police officers were called to the White Clover Way and Apple Blossom Circle area in Mississauga and located the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, a Black 2018 Honda CRV.

Authorities noted that vehicle parts had been replaced and repairs completed. The driver has not been located.

Anyone with information about this collision or the suspect or suspects is urged to call Peel Regional Police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Are we sleeping on the beach?': Passengers speak out after Sunwing cancels flights out of Pearson

Sunwing Airlines cancelled numerous southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport, citing the need to prioritize bringing home stranded passengers—some delayed for days—after a week of heavy snowfall...

updated

2h ago

Trump eyeing spring start for Canadian lumber tariffs; could new levy stack on current one?

The list of potential American tariffs that could affect Canada grew Wednesday night when U.S. President Donald Trump dropped the idea of a 25 per cent levy on lumber and forest products. Speaking to the...

3h ago

Delta Air Lines offers US$30,000 to passengers in Toronto Pearson crash

Delta Air Lines has confirmed they have offered all 76 passengers on flight 4819 that crash-landed on the runway at Pearson Airport US$30,000 in compensation. The airline said the gesture has "no strings...

11h ago

Crashed Delta plane cleared from Toronto airport runway

The wreck of a crashed Delta Air Lines jet has been cleared from a runway at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. The airline says removing the wreckage took several hours on Wednesday. Delta says...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Are we sleeping on the beach?': Passengers speak out after Sunwing cancels flights out of Pearson

Sunwing Airlines cancelled numerous southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport, citing the need to prioritize bringing home stranded passengers—some delayed for days—after a week of heavy snowfall...

updated

2h ago

Trump eyeing spring start for Canadian lumber tariffs; could new levy stack on current one?

The list of potential American tariffs that could affect Canada grew Wednesday night when U.S. President Donald Trump dropped the idea of a 25 per cent levy on lumber and forest products. Speaking to the...

3h ago

Delta Air Lines offers US$30,000 to passengers in Toronto Pearson crash

Delta Air Lines has confirmed they have offered all 76 passengers on flight 4819 that crash-landed on the runway at Pearson Airport US$30,000 in compensation. The airline said the gesture has "no strings...

11h ago

Crashed Delta plane cleared from Toronto airport runway

The wreck of a crashed Delta Air Lines jet has been cleared from a runway at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. The airline says removing the wreckage took several hours on Wednesday. Delta says...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Sunwing cancels southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing says it's canceling all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson on February 19th and 20th to prioritize getting passengers delayed abroad back home. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers stuck in Punta Cana.

9h ago

2:58
Chaotic commute for transit riders continues

Days after a series of snow storms ended, transit riders in the GTA are still running into service suspensions, delays and large crowds. David Zura explains. 

13h ago

3:18
Potential lawsuit being launched by plane crash survivors 

Some plane crash survivors are now preparing for a potential lawsuit against Delta Airlines. Shauna Hunt with more on the crash investigation and the continued delays at Pearson airport. 

13h ago

2:51
Multinational investigation into plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

A multinational investigation is underway at Toronto Pearson Airport to uncover what caused a Delta plane to crash-land Monday. Michelle Mackey reports. 

20h ago

2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos