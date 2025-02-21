70% of Canadians support retaliatory tariffs on United States: poll

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute summit in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rebecca Blackwell

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted February 21, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 5:19 am.

OTTAWA — Seventy per cent of Canadians are in favour of dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs on the United States, a new poll suggests.

Nearly half of respondents to the Leger poll — 45 per cent — said they were strongly in favour of such tariffs, while 25 per cent said they were somewhat in favour.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to impose steep tariffs on imports from Canada and other countries.

He has announced plans to implement a number of different tariff measures and signed executive orders to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports starting March 12. Earlier this month, he paused his stated plan to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board duties, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy.

Trump also has repeatedly pushed the idea that Canada should become a U.S. state and in January threatened to use “economic force” to annex Canada.

Leger reports 81 per cent of respondents said they were worried that Trump would use economic means, including tariffs and trade sanctions, in an attempt to force Canada into a “much closer and more formal union with the United States.”

The poll was conducted between Feb. 14 and Feb. 17 and surveyed 1,500 Canadians. Because it was conducted online, it can’t be assigned a margin of error.

Sébastien Dallaire, Leger’s executive vice-president for Eastern Canada, said the strong support for retaliatory tariffs shows Canadians are angry.

“It speaks to the level of anger on the part of Canadians, that they are willing for the government to take actions that in the end will hurt our pocketbook,” he said, noting retaliatory tariffs might increase prices or make some products less available to consumers.

Most poll respondents said they had cut their purchases of American products, with 63 per cent saying they were buying less in stores and 62 per cent saying they were buying less online.

Just over half — 52 per cent — said they were buying less through Amazon. Half said they had cut down on fast food purchases from American chains and 43 per cent said they were buying less from U.S.-based retail chain stores.

Almost one-third — 30 per cent — of respondents who had a trip planned to the United States said they had cancelled it.

But only 19 per cent of those who subscribe to U.S. streaming services reported cancelling a subscription.

More than two thirds — 68 per cent — said they had increased their purchases of Canadian products.

Dallaire said there are “large proportions of Canadians who are willing to put money where their mouth is.”

“They’re not happy and they’re finding alternative ways to spend their money, trying to support more local products, move away from American products or brands,” he said. “And so it’s a pretty significant movement.”

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sunwing passengers recount travel chaos after airline cancels flights

Sunwing passengers stranded by the airline's sudden cancellation of all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport continue to share stories of travel chaos and sleepless nights as they desperately...

10h ago

Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game, beating U.S. in overtime

Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 of overtime as Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in a riveting 4 Nations Face-Off final Thursday. The Edmonton Oilers captain took a pass off from Mitch Marner in front...

5h ago

Delta disputes 'disinformation' about flight crew on plane that crash-landed at Pearson Airport

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to "false and misleading assertions" about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto's Pearson airport...

8h ago

Canada can legally challenge tariffs, but will Trump fall in line with the ruling?

If U.S. President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian goods as he’s repeatedly threated to do, experts say Canada has a strong case to challenge it under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement. The...

29m ago

Top Stories

Sunwing passengers recount travel chaos after airline cancels flights

Sunwing passengers stranded by the airline's sudden cancellation of all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport continue to share stories of travel chaos and sleepless nights as they desperately...

10h ago

Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game, beating U.S. in overtime

Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 of overtime as Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in a riveting 4 Nations Face-Off final Thursday. The Edmonton Oilers captain took a pass off from Mitch Marner in front...

5h ago

Delta disputes 'disinformation' about flight crew on plane that crash-landed at Pearson Airport

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to "false and misleading assertions" about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto's Pearson airport...

8h ago

Canada can legally challenge tariffs, but will Trump fall in line with the ruling?

If U.S. President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian goods as he’s repeatedly threated to do, experts say Canada has a strong case to challenge it under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement. The...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Mild weather returns next week

Frigid cold makes way for milder temperatures next week. The details on our seven-day forecast.

9h ago

2:26
Sunwing customers recount travel chaos as airline struggles with major delays

Sunwing flights were grounded for a second day at Pearson Airport as the airline works to bring home stranded customers. Shauna Hunt with more from affected travelers.

11h ago

2:12
Canada Post working to catch up after storm

A letter carrier with Canada Post reached out to Speakers Corner to say the contractor hired to plow out delivery trucks failed to show up on Monday of this week, delaying mail delivery to residents. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:44
Sunwing cancels southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing says it's canceling all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson on February 19th and 20th to prioritize getting passengers delayed abroad back home. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers stuck in Punta Cana.

18h ago

2:33
Light chance of flurries as temperatures climb next week

Some flurries expected Thursday as temperatures are expected to hit above freezing next week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos