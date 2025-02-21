Quebec labour group seeks to overturn Amazon decision to close Quebec warehouses

A Quebec labour group is seeking to overturn Amazon’s decision to close its warehouses in the province and force the retailer to resume its operations.

In a complaint to Administrative Labour Tribunal, the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) says Amazon is reorganizing its operations to escape its obligations as an employer under the Labour Code.

In addition to a resumption of operations at the warehouses, the complaint demands Amazon pay each employee more than a year’s salary in compensation, in addition to moral and punitive damages.

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in a Montreal suburb unionized in May last year and had been working to negotiate a first contract with the retailer.

Amazon announced in January that it was closing the warehouses, laying off almost 2,000 permanent workers.

The company has dismissed accusations of union-busting, saying its decision to close the warehouses was based on delivering efficient and cost-effective services to customers.